Meet Rorra: Water Filtration Brand Building Innovative Solutions To Tackle the Tap Water Crisis

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rorra, a new water filtration brand committed to providing exceptionally clean water through innovative, easy-to-use filtration systems, announced its official launch today with the debut of its Countertop System. Rorra pairs a transparent, customer-focused approach with cutting-edge technology to provide premium water filtration products that are rigorously tested to significantly reduce exposure to harmful contaminants. Rorra's innovative Countertop System is a 2.5-gallon gravity-fed countertop filtration system that uses advanced Enfinity™ Filter technology to target PFAS, lead, microplastics, and over 50 other contaminants while filtering water faster than its competitors.

Founded by Brian Keller, Charlie Carlisle, and Jordi Hays, Rorra draws on the trio's proven success in building brands to tackle one of the biggest challenges facing Americans today: tap water contamination. Guided by the core values of trust, transparency, performance-driven design, and continuous innovation, Rorra empowers consumers to make informed decisions about their water while offering high-quality solutions that provide access to clean water for healthier lives.

"Rorra was inspired by our children, Ro and Rora, who developed eczema from unknown causes shortly after birth due to the harmful substances present in our tap water," said Brian Keller, Co-Founder and CEO of Rorra. "Raising our kids in areas with water contamination led us to dig deeper, opening our eyes to the serious health impacts the contaminants in our tap water can have. We're thrilled to launch Rorra, providing effective solutions to deliver exceptionally clean water that helps protect families across America."

Rorra's sleek Countertop System blends elegant design with high performance and durability. Built to last for decades, the Countertop System is crafted from stainless steel, offering a safer and more reliable alternative to plastic materials. Featuring a performance indicator system that tracks filter life and water level, the Countertop System delivers clean water for drinking and cooking without the need for plumbing, installation, electricity, or handyman assistance. Filters require replacement every three months or 200 gallons of use.

As access to clean water becomes an increasingly urgent issue for Americans, Rorra provides a solution that challenges the opaque practices often prevalent in the water filtration industry. Rorra's Enfinity™ Filter technology has undergone rigorous third-party testing to ensure the effective removal of harmful contaminants at the NSF and other highly accredited labs. With this testing, Rorra is setting a new benchmark for water filtration products.

"Water quality is one of the most critical yet overlooked health issues in America, which is why we're committed to raising industry standards with innovative, rigorously tested filtration solutions," said Charlie Carlisle, Co-Founder and COO of Rorra." At Rorra, our mission is to set a new standard as a transparent and effective filtration company, to provide consumers with peace of mind through products that deliver verifiably cleaner water."

Through advanced filtration technology and a bold commitment to transparency, Rorra is addressing the risks posed by unfiltered tap water, including child development, hormone disruption, fertility, cancer, and cosmetic concerns, empowering families to make more informed decisions.

Rorra's Countertop System is now available for $399 on www.rorra.com. The Countertop System subscription costs $65, which provides a new filter for the Countertop System every 90 days. The subscription can be modified or canceled at any time.

