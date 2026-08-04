Meet Rosetta Stone Sapphire: The Brand's Most Ambitious Language Learning Experience Yet

Rosetta Stone Sapphire was built around those moments.

It's a bold new chapter for the Rosetta Stone platform: immersive, deeply personal and designed for the way people actually learn and communicate. Built on Rosetta Stone's proven Dynamic Immersion method—trusted by more than 50 million learners—and TruAccent speech recognition technology, Rosetta Stone Sapphire introduces a modern new interface, realistic conversation practice and powerful tools that help learners personalize their language journey.

"Language learning has never lacked for apps. It's lacked for experiences that actually work: ones that adapt to learners, prepare them for real conversations and keep them coming back," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning, Rosetta Stone's parent company. "Rosetta Stone Sapphire is that experience. It gives learners everything they need in one place to move beyond studying a language to actually living it."

A completely new experience

Rosetta Stone Sapphire introduces an elegant and dynamic interface that keeps learners engaged from the very first lesson. Rich imagery brings content to life, placing learners in the worlds they're preparing to enter—from classrooms and office buildings to markets and city streets. Navigation is fluid and intuitive, with a clear sense of progress that makes it easy to see how far you've come and where you're headed next. Lessons, conversation practice and other learning resources are deeply connected, creating a sense of journey.

Chat Missions: "Can I actually have this conversation?"

Learning grammar and vocabulary is one thing. Using it in the moment is another.

Chat Missions immerse learners in everyday situations they will actually encounter in real life. Take a mission set in a Paris café. Learners move through three specific goals during the conversation: greeting the staff, asking what's available and placing an order. Along the way, immediate guidance on grammar, spelling, vocabulary and phrasing helps them learn not just what to say, but how to say it more naturally. And the mission adapts to their proficiency, ensuring every learner is always working at the level that's right for them.

This is just one example of dozens of social, travel and work scenarios available in Rosetta Stone Sapphire. Each conversation becomes a mission, transforming speaking practice from an open-ended exercise into a clear, achievable challenge.

Flashcards: "Can I practice vocabulary I'll really use?"

The fastest way to stay motivated is to learn words you'll actually use.

Rosetta Stone Sapphire expands vocabulary practice with more than 500 topic-based flashcard sets in each of its 25 languages, giving learners thousands of ways to build vocabulary around their interests and goals. Planning a trip to Rome? Explore architecture vocabulary before visiting the Colosseum. Fascinated by astronomy? Learn the names of planets in Mandarin. Preparing for work abroad? Brush up on business terms you'll encounter in your first meeting.

Each flashcard combines images, audio and customizable review settings to reinforce learning naturally, making it easier to remember new words and confidently use them in conversation.

Sapphire Studio: "Can I learn exactly what I want?"

No two people learn a language for the same reason. Sapphire Studio lets learners create personalized study materials around the topics, situations and interests that matter most to them.

Whether preparing for an upcoming trip, reviewing vocabulary for a favorite hobby or drafting an email in another language, learners can instantly create custom flashcards, matching games, vocabulary lists, reading activities and writing support tailored to their proficiency level. Instead of adapting to a fixed curriculum, Sapphire Studio adapts to the learner.

Tutoring: "Can I talk to an actual human?"

Sometimes the fastest way to learn is with another person. While other major language apps have scaled back or eliminated human instruction entirely, Rosetta Stone continues to offer live, one-on-one tutoring.

Learners can schedule 30-minute sessions with certified Rosetta Stone instructors, practice real conversations, receive personalized feedback and direct their learning toward exactly what they want to improve.

The best way to learn a language, for real

Learning a language changes how you experience the world. Rosetta Stone Sapphire was designed to help learners reach those moments sooner.

About Rosetta Stone

For more than 30 years, Rosetta Stone has helped millions of people build the confidence to speak new languages through immersive, research-backed instruction. Rosetta Stone Sapphire, the brand's most ambitious product yet, brings together structured lessons, real-world conversation practice and personalized learning tools across 25 languages. Rosetta Stone has been part of the IXL Learning family of brands since 2021. IXL Learning includes IXL, Dictionary.com, Thesaurus.com, TPT, inglés.com, FrenchDictionary.com, Wyzant, Vocabulary.com, ABCya, Education.com, Emmersion, Carson Dellosa Education and Evan-Moor Educational Publishers. Discover how IXL Learning's products are shaping the future of education by exploring its newsroom.

Press Contact

Joslyn Chesson

IXL Learning

[email protected]

SOURCE IXL Learning