Meet Rove: UPPAbaby's New Convertible Car Seat

News provided by

UPPAbaby

Jan 02, 2025, 09:05 ET

Elevating Safety, Comfort, and Versatility from Infancy to Early School Years

ROCKLAND, Mass., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UPPAbaby launched today the next generation of their convertible car seat, the Rove. Consumers got a first look at the Rove at the 2024 ABC Kids Expo in Las Vegas, which generated excitement and buzz amongst attendees and on social media. The new QuickGuard installation system offers an effortless three-step setup. Wrapped in plush fabrics and cushioning and weighing in at just 25.2 lbs., this lightweight seat grows with your child from infancy to early school years.

The Rove may be lightweight, but it's packed with the advanced safety features and thoughtful design parents expect from UPPAbaby. FAA-approved for air travel, the Rove is also GREENGUARDÒ Gold certified, ensuring healthier air quality with low chemical emissions. For added safety, it includes Activated Side Impact Protection Pods and UPPAbaby's signature SmartSecure™ System making installation quick and reliable every time. The Rove also features a convenient zipper design on the lower seat cushion, allowing for easy fabric removal and washing without needing to uninstall the seat — because we know how messy toddlers can be. Key features for this new convertible seat include:

  • Installs in seconds with intuitive, three-step, spring-loaded lock-off doors that secure the vehicle belt without use of the Automatic Locking Retracting System (ALR)
  • Lightweight design weighing in at just 25.2 lbs. and FAA-certified for travel
  • SmartSecure® System with tension indicator provides red-to-green visual confirmation to ensure a tight installation
  • No-rethread harness system and active support headrest that grows with your child
  • Extended rear-facing position up to 50 lbs., and forward-facing up to 65 lbs.
  • Activated Side Impact Protection Pods and energy absorbing EPP foam for the ultimate safety protection
  • GREENGUARD® GOLD Certified to support healthier air quality and low chemical emissions
  • Fire Retardant-Free throughout the fabrics and foam, featuring DualTech™ and PureTech™ fabrics

The Rove is available in four fashions: Cody, a Coastal Blue Mélange with DualTech™ fabric, Greyson, a Grey Mélange with PureTech™ fabric, Jake, Black with DualTech™ fabric and Kavneer, an Almond Mélange with DualTech™ fabric. The PureTech™ merino wool fabric is hypoallergenic, temperature-regulating, and crafted from materials designed to keep your baby safe in the purest form. The DualTech™ fabrics are specially woven and designed to eliminate the need for any additional treatment.

Consumers interested in purchasing the Rove convertible car seat can head to uppababy.com or visit one of our Hub Service Center & Showroom locations in Boston, MA, Brooklyn, NY, Santa Monica, CA, or Toronto, Ontario.

For more information, visit uppababy.com and follow UPPAbaby on LinkedIn (UPPAbaby), Instagram (@uppababy), and Facebook (@UPPAbaby), and TikTok (@uppababyhq).

About UPPAbaby

UPPAbaby® is a global company with small-town roots committed to improving the lives of parents by building the smartest juvenile gear available. Our products are intuitively designed and expertly crafted, with features parents rely on. Drawing on three decades of experience, UPPAbaby was founded in 2006 to create products that make life with kids more manageable, more fashionable, and even more fun.

SOURCE UPPAbaby

