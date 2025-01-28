Meet Savvy and Its New Real-Time Price Comparison Tool: The Smarter Vacation Rental Platform Alternative

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- bnbfinder, the book-direct marketplace for professionally hosted vacation rentals without service fees, announced today that it has rebranded to Savvy and introduced a groundbreaking real-time price comparison tool. This powerful new feature lets travelers see exactly how much they save by booking through Savvy compared to major platforms, like Airbnb, saving them up to 20% per stay by avoiding service fees.

Savvy is redefining how travelers book vacation rentals, tackling a major pain point in the industry: platform service fees. 68% of Americans admit to "showrooming," where they spend time finding a property on sites like Airbnb and Vrbo, only to waste more time scouring the internet for ways to book the same property directly and bypass service fees. Savvy's real-time price comparison tool eliminates that hassle, showing travelers exactly how much they save — all in one place. Beyond making it effortless to save big on service fees, Savvy also now offers nearly 1 million ratings and reviews. Together, these features give travelers the insights, transparency and ease they need to make smarter booking decisions with confidence.

"At Savvy, we believe travel should be about creating unforgettable memories with the people you love — not worrying about being taken advantage of by major corporations tacking on service fees," said Eric Goldreyer, CEO and founder of Savvy. "The Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) new 'Junk Fees' rule, which requires businesses to disclose all mandatory fees upfront, is a step in the right direction, but at Savvy, we've always led the way with upfront pricing and no platform service fees. Our new real-time price comparison builds on that philosophy, giving travelers even more tools to book smarter and make the most of their travel spend."

A new name and fresh new look

Savvy's rebrand reflects its commitment to meeting the needs of today's travelers and property managers. Travelers want peace of mind and freedom from hidden fees, while property managers want greater autonomy over their businesses and guest relationships. The new name aligns with this shared mindset, offering a smarter, transparent alternative to traditional platforms.

While the name has changed, what Savvy's community loves most about the platform remains the same: no service fees, transparent pricing and only professionally hosted stays that blend the comforts of home with the reliability of top-tier hotels. With its new name comes a bold new tagline – "Stay smarter" – challenging travelers to outsmart outdated major booking sites and discover a better way to book their next "stay."

At the heart of the rebrand is a fresh visual identity. The waypoint house logo represents reliability and direction, while the oceanic slate blue color palette evokes calm and stability in an industry often defined by unpredictability. Cheerful illustrations and icons add an approachable touch, reinforcing Savvy's focus on providing a stress-free, reliable and more enjoyable booking for everyone.

Empowering property managers with greater control and profitability

For property managers, Savvy provides a compelling solution in the evolving vacation rental industry, where driving direct bookings is becoming a top priority. According to Lodgify's 2024 Vacation Rental Industry Report, nearly two-third of hosts identify driving direct bookings as a top business goal for 2025. By giving hosts complete control over their listings, Savvy empowers property managers to own the entire booking process, foster guest loyalty and grow their businesses on their terms — all without the burden of service fees charged by other platforms.

Momentum and future growth

In just 18 months, Savvy has added over 150,000 vacation rentals throughout the U.S., Mexico and Canada from nearly 2,500 professional hosts and property management companies, including recent partnerships with VacayHome Connect and Evolve. The platform integrates with 14 property management systems, including Barefoot Technologies, Escapia, Guesty, Hostaway, Hostfully, Lodgify, Lodgix, NextPax, OwnerRez, Rentals United, Streamline, Track TNS, Bookster and Lodgix, with plans to add six more certified connections with Bluetent, CiiRUS, Inhabit, LMPM, LiveRez and Virtual Resort Manager by the end of March.

Looking ahead, Savvy expects to more than double its listings and expand internationally before the end of 2025. The company will also launch its new mobile app this spring, making it easier than ever to book and manage stays while on the go.

"For years, travelers have dealt with misleading listings, unreliable hosts and excessive service fees on mainstream vacation rental sites because they thought there was no alternative," said Goldreyer. "Meanwhile, property managers have accepted loss of control over their listings and platform fees as the cost of doing business. Travelers and property managers have started to demand better — quality, reliability and transparency without compromise. They became Savvy, and now so have we."

About Savvy

Savvy is redefining vacation rentals for today's modern travelers and hosts. Formerly bnbfinder, Savvy connects travelers with professionally managed properties offering consistently elevated stays, transparent pricing and zero service fees — saving up to 20% per booking. With over 150,000 properties and a commitment to price transparency, reliability and value, Savvy provides peace of mind for every journey. As a book-direct platform, Savvy also empowers property managers and hosts with greater autonomy over their listings, enabling them to own the booking process from start to finish, deliver exceptional guest experiences and keep more of their earnings. Ready to Stay smarter? Head over to www.savvy.com.

