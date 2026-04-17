Meet SourcingAI: The Best AI Tool to Find Reliable Chinese Suppliers, Powered by Made-in-China.com

NANJING, China, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global supply chains become more complex, businesses are finding it increasingly difficult to identify reliable suppliers. Information overload, uneven product quality, and lengthy verification processes continue to slow procurement and add uncertainty.

To address these challenges, Made-in-China.com has introduced SourcingAI, an AI-powered sourcing assistant designed to help global buyers find and evaluate Chinese suppliers faster and with greater confidence.

Made-in-China.com's Global Sourcing AI Assistant "SourcingAI" Suppliers on SourcingAI that hold the Audited Supplier certification are verified by internationally recognized inspection companies, including SGS, Bureau Veritas, TÜV Rheinland, and CTI.

Multi-Modal Search for Smarter Sourcing

SourcingAI helps buyers find suppliers more efficiently through a range of search methods suited to different sourcing needs.

Natural Language Search

Buyers can start with natural language queries—simply describing what they need in their own words. The system interprets the request and returns relevant suppliers and products, removing the need for precise keywords.

Image and Technical Drawing Recognition

For more visual use cases, the platform supports both image search and technical drawing recognition.

Users can upload product photos or engineering drawings, allowing the system to identify similar items and matching suppliers.

This is especially useful when buyers have samples or design files but no standardized product names.

Parameter-Based Search

In more technical scenarios, users can narrow results using parameter-based search.

Users can filter by specifications such as:

Materials

Dimensions

Performance requirements

This helps ensure more accurate matches, particularly for industrial products.

Model-Specific Search

SourcingAI also supports brand and model-specific search.

This makes it easier to locate suppliers for clearly defined products, such as a specific laptop model or automotive component, without extensive manual filtering.

Combined Search Capabilities

By combining conversational, visual, and structured search, SourcingAI simplifies supplier discovery and reduces the time required to find suitable partners.

Backed by Extensive Supplier Data

SourcingAI is built on a large and continuously updated dataset.

The platform includes:

Over 2.5 million suppliers

110 million product listings

More than 6,300 categories

It covers industries such as machinery, electronics, construction materials, and automotive parts.

The platform supports both standard purchasing and customized manufacturing needs.

By organizing and analyzing this data, SourcingAI is able to deliver more relevant results and improve matching over time.

Buyers can move away from manual browsing and comparison, and instead focus on a shortlist of suppliers that better fit their requirements.

Enhancing Trust with Verification and Risk Control

Trust remains a critical factor in global sourcing, particularly when dealing with new or unfamiliar suppliers.

SourcingAI addresses this challenge through a multi-layered verification and risk control system designed to increase transparency and reduce uncertainty.

Many suppliers on the platform hold internationally recognized certifications, including SGS, TÜV, and Bureau Veritas, providing an additional layer of credibility.

Beyond certifications, SourcingAI evaluates suppliers across multiple dimensions.

These include:

Business credentials

Production capabilities

Operational scale

Cooperation experience

This provides a more comprehensive view of supplier reliability.

Backed by the transaction ecosystem of Made-in-China.com, SourcingAI supports supplier risk identification during transactions and helps mitigate relevant risks. By consolidating verification data and risk insights into one system, SourcingAI enables buyers to assess suppliers more efficiently and make better-informed choices.

With SourcingAI, Made-in-China.com is making it easier for global buyers to navigate China's manufacturing landscape and connect with the right suppliers more efficiently.

By integrating AI into the sourcing process, Made-in-China.com aims to simplify how international buyers connect with China's manufacturing ecosystem and improve overall procurement efficiency.

Media Contact

SourcingAI Team

+8602566775597

[email protected]

SOURCE SourcingAI