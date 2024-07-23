Meet Sutro: Brondell expands market reach with all-new, high-tech Integrated Smart Bidet Toilet

A win for convenience and sustainable performance, Sutro provides an automatic, hands-free bathroom experience combined with WaterSense-certified dual jet and siphon flushing.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brondell, an innovator in the bidet and bathroom industry since 2003, is excited to announce the launch of its Sutro Integrated Smart Bidet Toilet. The flagship product in Brondell's all-new Integrated Bidet Toilet category, Sutro is the culmination of two years of research and development and 20+ years of experience designing and manufacturing bidets for the North American market.

Sutro Integrated Smart Bidet Toilet Brondell's Sutro Integrated Smart Bidet Toilet

Designed to improve hygiene and convenience, Sutro reduces bathroom touchpoints with hands-free, automatic features. Everyday actions are automated—like flushing and opening and closing the seat and lid—so users can use the bathroom without touching the toilet.

auto-open/close lid: With Sutro's proximity sensor, the lid opens and closes as users approach or rise from the seat.

With Sutro's proximity sensor, the lid opens and closes as users approach or rise from the seat. avoid touching the seat: Remote-controlled seat rises at the push of a button and lowers automatically with the toilet lid.

Remote-controlled seat rises at the push of a button and lowers automatically with the toilet lid. automatic flushing: Auto and no-touch flushing, with manual option in case of electrical outage.

"After over two decades of bringing industry-leading bidet technology to North America, Brondell is extremely proud to launch our first integrated smart bidet toilet, the Sutro," says Brondell President, Steve Scheer. "Packed with luxurious features and advanced touchless technology, this modern toilet pushes hygiene, comfort, and sustainability to a new level at a compelling price point."

A step up for sit-downs.

There's nothing basic about Sutro. Packed with cutting-edge luxuries, Sutro uplifts bathroom spaces while enhancing hygiene and comfort.

heated toilet seat with 6 temperature levels: Adjustable temperature and on/off option.

Adjustable temperature and on/off option. auto LED nightlight: Boost safety at night with an automatic, cool white light.

Boost safety at night with an automatic, cool white light. carbon deodorizer: Freshen up the place with an automatic, 3-minute odor-reducing cycle.

Boost hygiene and sustainability with Sutro's integrated bidet.

Toilet paper requires about 15 million trees a year to manufacture, according to Scientific American . Sutro is equipped with an advanced, integrated bidet to reduce costly toilet paper usage and improve personal hygiene while avoiding the irritating qualities of wiping.

endless warm water washes: Sutro's instant ceramic water heater never runs out of warm water.

Sutro's instant ceramic water heater never runs out of warm water. self-cleaning, retractable nozzle: On-demand nozzle rinse and UV NozzleClean setting help ensure a hygienic wash.

On-demand nozzle rinse and UV NozzleClean setting help ensure a hygienic wash. advanced warm air dryer: Sutro goes above and beyond the standard bidet air dryer with 3 fan speeds and adjustable temperature to help reduce or eliminate toilet paper use.

Sutro goes above and beyond the standard bidet air dryer with 3 fan speeds and adjustable temperature to help reduce or eliminate toilet paper use. streamlined installation: No-drill installation with user-friendly mounting brackets.

Powerful flushing that's sustainable.

Effective flushing is vital for maintaining sanitary toilet conditions and preventing plumbing clogs. But it's also a water-heavy activity that uses around 12,775 gallons per year in the average household, wasting precious freshwater sources and raising costs for consumers.

Holding EPA WaterSense Certification as a high-efficiency toilet, Sutro is designed for sustainability and function, combining flushing power with water savings. Sutro's innovative dual jet and siphon system creates a combined vortex and swirl action, saving 20 percent more water while removing debris and reducing plumbing clogs.

EPA WaterSense certification : Sutro uses just 1.28 gallons per flush, saving 20 percent more water than standard, 1.6-gallon toilets .

: Sutro uses just 1.28 gallons per flush, saving . industry-leading 1000g MaP rating : Sutro's MaP rating is the highest available, removing 1000 grams of waste with a single flush.

: Sutro's MaP rating is the highest available, removing 1000 grams of waste with a single flush. dual jet and siphon flush: Dual jets work in tandem to create a high-performance siphon, propelling waste and buildup out of the toilet bowl.

Dual jets work in tandem to create a high-performance siphon, propelling waste and buildup out of the toilet bowl. Self-cleaning bowl pre-rinse and anti-stain ceramic glaze: Offering better hygiene for you—and for your toilet. Sutro is designed to maintain toilet bowl cleanliness and prevent unsightly build-up.

Available now.

The Sutro Integrated Bidet Smart Toilet is now available at Brondell.com for $2,499.99 and at Costco.com and Costco.ca.

Sutro joins our lineup of sustainable products that improve wellness and comfort in any space, including advanced bidets , water-saving showerheads , water filtration systems , and air purifiers .

About Brondell:

With 20 years in the industry, Brondell is known for developing products that provide welcome relief, long-term health benefits, and a more sustainable footprint for healthier spaces and routines. The company focuses on customer wellness, harnessing cutting-edge technology to improve health within the home, office, commercial spaces, and beyond. Product development includes rigorous, independent laboratory testing, thoughtful designs, third-party certifications, and the leverage of smart technology for a reduction in airborne particulates, waterborne contaminants, and wasteful toilet paper usage.

Each product in Brondell's ecosystem of solutions is crafted to ensure that things we do every day—like breathing, drinking, bathing, and flushing—are better for both people and the planet. Brondell's bidets reduce toilet paper usage and the eco-waste that comes with it—and its Nebia Showerheads have already saved 1 billion gallons of water and 31 thousand tons of C02, based on unit sales and flow rate averages. In addition, Brondell proudly gives back 1% of sales on select products to environmental nonprofits through its product partnership with 1% for the Planet.

Brondell is a Mark Cuban-backed company with a retail presence in 4,500+ stores throughout North America, including The Home Depot, Lowe's, and Costco. The company acquired Nebia in February 2023, expanding its Bathe category, and building an investment in innovative, water-saving technology.

Media Contact: Geoff Dunlop | [email protected]

SOURCE Brondell Inc.