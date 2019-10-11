Meet the 12-year-old girl who Helped Wipe Out Over $1.5 Million in Medical Debt in the SFO/Oakland Bay Area and is Bringing Smiles to Seniors at the Same Time

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From a 5th grade class project at Level Creek Elementary School in Gwinnett County, Georgia, Alannah Atkins (12) and her brother Quixote 'Cody' Atkins (9) have helped encourage and bring smiles to Atlanta, Georgia, elderly home residents through the giving of gift baskets and bottles filled with toiletries and other gifts.

Bottles for Life: To Provide Hope and See Smiles on the Faces of Seniors and Youth Through Acts of Kindness and Gifts from the Heart (http://www.bottlesforlife.org) National Interview with Alannah Atkins: Bottles for Life on The Nightly Spirit with Darlene McCoy (http://www.bottlesforlife.org/nightlyspirit)

Through the unique combination of monetary contributions from non-profits such as, Life Enrichment Ministries, Inc., (Pastor Liza Hickman) and Jair Foundation, Inc., (Quiana Canada) participation from local businesses as well as toiletry contributions from local hotels, Alannah's family and church were able to serve the residence of Hightower Manor and have additional resources to serve those at E.E. Cleveland Manor.

Before distributing gifts, Alannah often dances, does spoken word and shares love with residence. "I just want to bring smiles to the faces of seniors. So many seniors don't have anyone to check on them. I want them to know that we care and that they are important. I also, want other children to experience this joy of helping others," Alannah says with a smile. (http://www.alannah.rocks)

Due to the generosity of Michael Britton, Adrian Mondesir, Weems Design Studios (Charles Weems) and other individual and corporate partners, the Atkins were able to take their "giving back" to a higher level, and begin the process of helping to pay off medical debt for individuals in the San Francisco/Oakland Bay Area.

In the US, one out of five people owe money for medical services, making medical debt the biggest cause of bankruptcy in the US.

RIP Medical Debt saw Alannah and Cody's passion and connected them and their contributors with Dr. Harvey Bilik and Strike Debt Bay Area. Together, they were able to pay off $1.6 million in medical debt and relieve over 750 families from the burden that accompanies this debt. (http://www.bottlesforlife.org/media)

"It is truly amazing what can be done when we work together for a common goal that helps others," said Quixote Atkins, Alannah's Father.

After their success in the Bay Area with their initial medical debt settlement partnership and campaign, Alannah, Cody and their partners are launching a campaign in Atlanta and the surrounding areas to pay off $1.5 million in debt.

Media Contact:

Quixote Atkins

470.223.8726

http://www.bottlesforlife.org

226151@email4pr.com

http://www.bottlesforlife.org/nightlyspirit

SOURCE Alannah Atkins' Bottles for Life