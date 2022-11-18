Meet the 2022 Good Human Award Winners

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Good Human Award winners are recognized and celebrated for making a difference in the world through social impact.

Goodworld, a leader in corporate social responsibility (CSR), employee engagement, and nonprofit fundraising software, announced the winners of the Good Human Awards today.

The Good Human Awards, Recognizing and Celebrating Difference Makers by Goodworld Goodworld is a social impact platform that engages teams in workplace giving, charitable rewards, and volunteering to build a culture around making a difference. Goodworld also offers free, award-winning fundraising software to non-profits

In its inaugural year, the Good Human Awards honor individuals who create a ripple of positive change in their community, at work, and beyond. Through remarkable innovation, passion, and effectiveness, the winners make a difference in the world through social impact.

Selected from hundreds of nominees in three categories, this year's winners are:

Tony Hawk - Lionheart Award Winner

Tony Hawk is the founder of The Skatepark Project, a nonprofit whose mission is to serve children who lack a safe place to practice skateboarding. Over 600 recipients of grants from The Skatepark Project have opened skateparks, which receive more than 6 million visits annually.

Kevin Clayton - Bellwether Award Winner

Kevin Clayton is the Senior Vice President, Head of Social Impact and Equity at the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers. Kevin is passionate about maintaining the team's commitment to addressing social issues and expanding its inclusive and diverse culture. Clayton encourages players and leaders to discuss issues impacting Black men through Time To Talk, a virtual conversation series.

Daniela Fernandez - Change Maker Award Winner

Daniela Fernandez is the founder and CEO of the Sustainable Ocean Alliance (SOA). She created the world's largest network of young ocean leaders, establishing a presence in 165 countries and accelerating more than 250 solutions to heal, protect, and restore our ocean.

"The Good Human Award winners are inspirational individuals who tackle pressing challenges with compassion, integrity, and a deep commitment to making a positive impact. They are shining examples of what it means to be a good human. We are honored to recognize their exceptional work" said Dale Nirvani Pfeifer, Goodworld's Chief Executive Officer.

"Thank you to everyone who nominated a good human. We received an overwhelming response and are truly inspired by all the good that is happening in the world."

Learn more about the Good Human Awards here.

About Goodworld ( goodworldnow.com ):

Goodworld is a social impact platform that engages teams in workplace giving, charitable rewards, and volunteering to build a culture around making a difference.

Contact: Dale Pfeifer

1875 K Street NW

Washington, DC, 20006

USA

(646) 662-4092

SOURCE Goodworld