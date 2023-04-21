Meet the 2023 Edison Awards Winners

Prestigious recognition celebrates and honors innovation and the brilliant minds behind the ideas

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edison Awards , an organization dedicated to recognizing, honoring and fostering innovation, is pleased to share the 2023 winners. Gold, Silver and Bronze winners were announced last night in Fort Myers, FL at the annual Edison Awards Gala. For the full list of winners, click here .

"Every year we are blown away by the companies from around the world that are solving critical issues with innovative solutions," said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of The Edison Awards. "We are recognizing modern-day Thomas Edisons and hope that they will inspire future generations of inventors."

Twenty-three countries are represented by this year's winners, which brought immersive networking opportunities and global discussions around innovation. Topics focused on included sustainability, economic development, infrastructure innovation and artificial intelligence. Speakers included Bracken Darrell, President & CEO of Logitech, Florian Schattenman, CTO and VP, Innovation and R&D at Cargill and Bob Maughon, CTO, CSO and Executive Vice President Sustainability, Technology & Innovation at SABIC.

Along with the winners being announced, Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel and Sir Jonathan Ive, co-founder of LoveForm and the mastermind behind Apple's most iconic products, were in attendance and recognized with the 2023 Edison Achievement Award . Additionally, this year's Lewis Latimer Fellowship recipients were presented and will now embark on their year-long journey that will accelerate and enable these Black thought leaders with world-shifting ideas.

The Edison Awards are grateful for its 2023 sponsors: Babcock Ranch, Black & Veatch, Blue Waters Development Group, Cargill, City of Fort Myers, CRA, Enterprise Florida, Florida Power & Light, Hertz, Charlotte Community Foundation, Horizon Foundation, Lee Health, SABIC, Team Florida and U.S. Sugar. For more information on the Edison Awards, please visit http://www.edisonawards.com. Applications for the 2024 awards will open Summer 2023.

About The Edison Awards:

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards are dedicated to recognizing, honoring and fostering innovations and innovators. Named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931), the annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. Past award recipients include Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and leaders of global corporations such as Coca-Cola, Genentech, General Electric, IBM and Campbell Soup Co. In 2021, the Edison Awards introduced the inaugural Lewis Latimer Fellowship program designed to celebrate, connect and bring together a community of innovative Black thought leaders. www.edisonawards.com.

