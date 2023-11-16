Meet the 2023 Women in Wealth Management Award Winners

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The second annual Women in Wealth Management Awards proudly unveiled its list of finalists, recognizing the exceptional women in the industry who continue to inspire others while making a significant impact on their profession and communities. The winners were celebrated today at the Excell Represent conference during the Women in Wealth Awards ceremony. 

The winners of the 2023 Women in Wealth Management Awards are:

Community Impact Award
Highlights a woman who is using her platform, or area of expertise to give back to her community in a meaningful way that generates a lasting impact on that community.

  • Sheryl Hickerson, Founder, Females and Finance 

Industry Transformer Award
Honors a woman who is driving transformation and innovation in wealth management through the programs, products or services they've created or lead.  

  • Hannah Moore, CFP®, CeFT, Founder and Principal Financial Planner, Guiding 
    Wealth, and Founder and Owner, Amplified Planning 

Up & Comer Award
Recognizes a woman who, while still in the beginning stage of her career, is already making a difference in the wealth management industry or to her client base.  

  • Diana Cabrices, Founder, Diana Cabrices Consulting 

Excellence in Mentorship & Allyship Award
This award is open to both men and women who have acted as both mentors and allies to women in the wealth management industry.

  • Kelli Kiemle, AIF®, Managing Director of Growth and Client Experience, Halbert Hargrove 

Career of Excellence Award
Celebrates a woman who has been in the financial advice profession for at least 15 years and who has demonstrated success and leadership in her career, along with a proven ability to effect change in the industry and has served as a mentor/role model to other women.

  • Cheryl Nash, Chief Customer Executive, InvestCloud

Backstage Star Award
Recognizes a woman, whose quiet daily management, makes everything go smoothly for the company, the people within it and the people it serves, resulting in outstanding outcomes.

  • Whitney Fogle Lewis, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, U.S. Wealth Management, AlTi Tiedemann Global 

Transition Triumph Award
Recognizes a woman, who started in an operational role at the firm, and made a successful transition to advisor and has achieved success and acts as inspiration for others. 

  • Anasuya Kabad Meyer, CFP®, Financial Advisor, Jaykay Wealth Advisors, Inc. 

"The Women in Wealth Management Awards shines a spotlight on the incredible talent and accomplishments of women, in various roles and stages in their careers, within the wealth management industry," said Suzanne Siracuse, CEO of Suzanne Siracuse Consulting Services. "This community holds immense power and together, we possess the potential to shape a brighter future for us all. It's important to acknowledge the talented and influential women in this industry and amplify their stories. This year's nominees are the embodiment of positive change in our profession, representing the spirit of problem-solving, innovation and disruption. We are proud to celebrate and honor their remarkable achievements."

Those not in attendance can follow conference happenings on X @CarsonGroupLLC #ExcellRepresent 2023 or visit www.excellrepresent.com to register for next year's event.

About Excell Represent

Now in its second year, Excell Represent is an industry-wide, collaborative event aimed at empowering women in wealth management to build community, level up professionally and impact the industry for the better. Foundational Partners for the event include Carson Group, Fidelity Institutional, Financial Independence Group and Mariner Wealth Advisors.

Carson Group
Founded in 1983 by Ron Carson and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its three businesses – Carson WealthCarson Coaching and Carson Partners. Carson Group has created an ecosystem dedicated to helping financial advisors unleash the full potential of their firms by providing marketing, compliance, technology, investment strategies, succession planning, M&A support, and coaching. All three organizations share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice.

