Meet the 2025 St. Baldrick's Foundation Ambassadors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, is proud to introduce its 2025 Ambassadors who along with their families, will share their unique journey and experiences associated with childhood cancer.

Each year, St. Baldrick's selects five children from the 400,000 diagnosed with cancer worldwide to serve as Ambassadors. These kids help raise awareness and highlight the urgent need for funding research to advance childhood cancer treatments and save lives.

The St. Baldrick's 2025 Ambassadors are:

Sage – Sage is a typical first grader who loves superheroes, sports, hunting, bike riding, playing with cars, and whistling. In January 2022, at just 4 years old, he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), type B, after experiencing leg and back pain, a rash, and what seemed like a virus. After intensive treatment, he entered remission but continued battling lingering cancer cells and frequent illnesses. Now, Sage visits the clinic monthly and looks forward to ringing the bell in May 2025 to mark the end of his treatment, with follow-ups continuing for years.

Jackson - Seven-year-old Jackson is adventurous, athletic, and kind to everyone he meets. A lover of Halloween, sports, Marvel characters, and pizza, he dreams of becoming a builder. In July 2023, a minor fall revealed a tumor in his left leg, leading to a diagnosis of Ewing sarcoma. Over eight months, Jackson endured 14 rounds of chemotherapy, multiple transfusions, surgery to remove the tumor, and extensive physical therapy. Today, Jackson shows no evidence of disease, but continues regular scans to monitor his health.

Aiden - Aiden was a bright, funny, and kind 8-year-old who loved sports, chess, performing in school plays, and singing Bon Jovi's "Living on a Prayer." In July 2008, his world changed when he was diagnosed with stage 4 embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma, with a grapefruit-sized tumor in his pelvis that had spread to his lungs. He bravely endured 18 rounds of chemotherapy and extensive radiation. Ever curious, Aiden viewed his treatment as a chance to learn and hoped his journey would one day help cure cancer. Despite relapsing in 2010, Aiden's story inspired everyone he met before his passing that December.

Kaylee - Kaylee is a typical middle schooler who loves Squishmallows, Roblox, Minecraft, SpongeBob SquarePants, Disney World, and spending time with her sisters. A fall on July 10, 2023, led to a fractured femur and ultimately a diagnosis of osteosarcoma, bone cancer, nine days later. She underwent eight months of chemotherapy and four surgeries, including a rotationplasty, which involved removing part of her leg and reattaching her lower leg to function as a knee. In January 2024, she received her prosthetic leg, and by February 2, she rang the bell marking the end of treatment. Now focused on the activities she loves, including dancing, Kaylee looks forward to a future as a baker.

Morgan - Twenty-year-old Morgan enjoys pickleball, traveling, cooking, eating sushi, and spending time with family and friends. At 8, she was diagnosed with a rhabdoid tumor behind her left kidney, an aggressive childhood cancer. She underwent surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, and now has annual follow-ups with her oncology team. While it's been 11 years since her last treatment, Morgan still faces side effects, including kyphosis and kidney disease. Ambitious and driven, she will graduate early from The Ohio State University in May and plans to teach science with Teach for America in Colorado before pursuing a career as a physician assistant.

St. Baldrick's Ambassadors serve as a powerful reminder that childhood cancer, which tragically claims the lives of one in five children diagnosed in the U.S., has the potential to impact any child. Follow the inspiring stories of the 2025 Ambassadors on the St. Baldrick's blog and social media channels: Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and LinkedIn. To learn how to get involved, visit StBaldricks.org.

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, has awarded more than $354 million to researchers to Conquer Kids' Cancer. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital – you support every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now — and those diagnosed in the future — will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the training of the next generation of researchers, to lifesaving clinical trials. St. Baldrick's has played a role in virtually every advancement in the field over the past 25 years and remains essential in advancing progress and fostering innovation in childhood cancer research. Visit StBaldricks.org and help #ConquerKidsCancer.

SOURCE St. Baldrick's Foundation