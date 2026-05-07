ESR Wins Multiple Red Dot Design Awards in 2026

Three award-winning accessories highlight ESR's focus on intuitive design that enhances everyday work, study, and creation

WILMINGTON, Del., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR, a leading tech accessories brand, has once again been recognized with the prestigious Red Dot Design Award. This marks the fourth consecutive year the brand has received this honor. The recognition highlights ESR's innovative approach to everyday technology.

This year, three of ESR’s productivity accessories won awards: the Shift Keyboard Case, Flip Magnetic Case, and MagMouse™ Wireless Mouse

This year, three of ESR's productivity accessories won awards: the Shift Keyboard Case, Flip Magnetic Case, and MagMouse™ Wireless Mouse. These innovations underscore ESR's commitment to enhancing daily performance across work, study, and creative pursuits through intuitive design and practical functionality.

"At ESR, making tech truly effortless is the driving force behind every product," said Tim Wu, CEO of ESR. "This achievement reflects our ability to rethink how technology seamlessly fits into modern life. As we continue to push boundaries, our focus remains on creating smarter, more accessible experiences that evolve with our users' needs. Being honored year after year is not only a proud milestone, but also a strong affirmation of our mission — 'Tech Made Easier'."

Award-Winning Designs that Reimagine Productivity

This year's Red Dot-winning accessories bring practical innovation to everyday productivity, improving how users work, study, and create.

The Shift Keyboard Case (detachable) redefines iPad flexibility for professionals and creators, enabling effortless transitions between work, study, and creative tasks. While conventional keyboard cases confine users to a fixed setup, the Shift features a magnetic detachable design and a multi-angle stand, offering greater usability.

It is delivered through five distinct modes, including detachable keyboard, standalone back case, adjustable and low-angle landscape, and fixed portrait setup, supporting typing, browsing, viewing, sketching and more. An edge-to-edge trackpad with Multi-Touch gesture support delivers precise, Mac-like control for a familiar and efficient user experience.

Taking a more streamlined approach, the Flip Magnetic Case reshapes what an iPad case can be. Many cases prioritize durability over versatility and portability. The Flip combines all these into one lightweight form.

Built-in magnets and a multi-angle stand expand its usability while maintaining high stability. Three fixed landscape modes, a dedicated portrait orientation, and magnetic mounting on metal surfaces, such as refrigerators, support day-to-day use, from reading and viewing to writing, and FaceTime.

Complementing these is the MagMouse™, designed for professionals who frequently transition between meetings and workspaces, where traditional mice can be inconvenient and prone to dropping when carrying multiple items. It introduces a more portable and secure solution, making it easier to carry.

As the world's first snap-to-carry, laptop-chargeable wireless mouse, it magnetically attaches to laptops for secure, effortless portability. A built-in USB-C cable enables direct charging from a laptop, eliminating the need for additional cables, while a fast-charging, high-capacity battery supports extended use.

A Tradition of Excellence: Committed to User-Driven Innovation

The continued recognition from the Red Dot Design Awards reflects ESR's long-term commitment to understanding real user needs and solving real-world technology challenges through practical, design-led innovation.

Previous award-winning innovations further highlight this approach, including the CryoBoost Foldable 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Station, a 2025 Red Dot Design Award winner that stands out as the world's first foldable wireless charger to combine Qi2 25W certification with active CryoBoost cooling technology. The ESR Geo Wallet Stand with Find My, recognized with a 2024 Red Dot Design Award, was the first MagSafe wallet fully integrated with Apple-certified Find My functionality.

Every breakthrough demonstrates ESR's sustained focus on user-driven design excellence and innovation-led development. ESR will remain committed to making technology more intuitive and easier to use.

About ESR: Trusted for 17 Years

Founded in 2009, ESR is a global tech brand trusted by over 130 million customers worldwide. We design tech accessories for smart devices to enhance everyday tech experiences. We're on a mission to make tech easier to use, developing products that seamlessly integrate into daily life, helping people live with greater ease and efficiency.

SOURCE ESR Media