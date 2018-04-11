Meet "The Band-It™" by Rankin® Automation at OTC in Houston, TX

ONTARIO, Calif., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Band-It™ is Rankin® Automation's new, more efficient, less expensive hardbander for the oil drilling industry. It will be on display at booth #11013 at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), April 30 – May 3, in Houston, Texas, at NRG Park.

The Band-It from Rankin Automation

The Band-It makes hardbanding easier, faster, and less expensive than other hardbanding systems. With an entry level price of only $49,000, it costs far less than traditional, full-size hardbanders, and it produces the same high quality, repeatable welds, again and again. The compact, lightweight design saves operator time and money by reducing the movement of drill pipe, and with a footprint of only 42 x 72 inches and weighing less than 2,200 pounds, the Band-It can be transported to any job site in the back of a pickup truck.

"We specifically designed the Band-It to make hardbanding easier and more cost effective for the oil drilling industry," said Richard Ferry, president of Broco Rankin. "We believe the compact design and easy transportability of the Band-It, combined with the same quality welds and low entry price, will set a new standard for hardbanding."

The Band-It™ by Rankin Automation

Hardbands in less time and at lower cost

Fits in the back of a pickup truck for easy transportability to any job site

Services standard four to six inch diameter drill pipe

Is ideal for oilfield services and inspection companies

New patent pending design and technology

"Advancing new products like the Band-It is part of our mission at Broco Rankin to inspire positive change in ourselves and the world by providing high quality products and solutions for our customers. I would like to invite industry representatives to visit us at booth #11013 at OTC to see the Band-It in action," continued Mr. Ferry. "We will be hosting demonstrations each morning and afternoon throughout the show."

Broco, Inc.® and Rankin Industries, Inc.® are celebrating milestone anniversaries in 2018. Broco marks 50 years of leadership and innovation in the underwater, tactical and industrial cutting and welding industries, and Rankin celebrates 80 years of design and formulation of superior buildup and hardfacing products for maintenance and repair industries worldwide. Rankin Automation marks 30 years of leadership in the design and manufacture of automated welding systems, including a full range of hardbanders, and Protective Metal Alloys celebrates 40 years formulating and manufacturing superior nickel alloy rods and electrodes.

For more information, please call (909) 483-3222, (800) 845-7259, visit www.broco-rankin.com, write to sales@rankin.com, or contact Margaret McCallister at 193188@email4pr.com. Corporate headquarters are located in Ontario, California.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meet-the-band-it-by-rankin-automation-at-otc-in-houston-tx-300627799.html

SOURCE Broco Rankin