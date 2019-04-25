Meet The Brand Behind The Best-Selling Coddle Couch & Sleep Collection

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Only six months after its debut, Coddle – the start-up that is pioneering responsive living by unifying design, comfort and technology, and the maker of the Coddle couch – has achieved an impressive 35% month over month revenue growth. Coddle's recognition of the innovation gap in the marketplace – and the insight behind its responsive furniture and bedding - has fueled its rapid growth

Simultaneous with this milestone, the brand's new website – coddleme.com – has launched a new consumer platform to meet the growing demand for more innovative furniture and bedding solutions. The platform brings to life their mission of designing furniture that responds and reacts to consumers every movement. Visitors to the new Coddle website will learn how the brand's ever-expanding portfolio provides innovative, beautiful and comfortable solutions for every room of the house.

Coddle's newly launched website retails their robust portfolio of innovative offerings – including the Coddle Couch by Coddle, Coddle Chair and Ottoman by Coddle, as well as the recently released Coddle Sleep collection, comprising of a breakthrough Dual-Core / Double-sided Mattress, a 3" Couch Topper and Coddle Pillow. For all products, Coddle's engineering approach derives and integrates insights from the world's leading experts in design, ergonomics and human-factor research to ensure a unique human-first point of differentiation.

"Coddle is reflective of the consumer evolution to more responsible and sustainable living spaces that are contextually smaller, shared and more efficient. The lines between work and home are blurring, and consumers need more fluid space and smarter products than ever before," stated Sean Pathiratne, CEO of Coddle. "With our new brand platform, Coddle is able to share its solutions to these real world challenges of smaller living by providing furniture and bedding that makes the most of time and space. Whether it be our Coddle Couch that features 4 built-in USB ports and ability to transform into more than 16 different configurations, or our Dual Core / Double-sided 11" Mattress that features 2-in-1 technology, we're pioneering the future of furniture."

On the heels of the new website launch, Coddle has debuted an affiliate and referral program to heighten exposure and partnership opportunities through a comprehensive e-commerce network.

About Coddle

Coddle is a start-up on a mission to create new standards in design and value for how we chill, cuddle, nap, sleep and dream big. In a world of couches, chairs and mattresses that are under-conceived and over-priced, we are the choice for all those who want to spend proportionately, while living disproportionately well.

