Meet the Brand Behind the Safety and Security of America's Top Celebrities, Force Protection Agency

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A-list performers, international sports stars, fortune 500 companies, and high net-worth individuals alike trust their safety and security to the Force Protection Agency (FPA). A full-service security and investigative firm based in Beverly Hills, FPA provides executive protection, uniformed security, emergency management consulting, and private investigative services to a variety of individual, corporate, and government clients. Specializing in celebrity protective services, FPA is poised to assist A-list stars, production and media companies, managers, talent agencies, and legal firms with the most complex mission requirements, providing peace of mind against all manner of potential threats.

"We work tirelessly to earn the trust of our clients, priding ourselves on our professionalism and discretion in every high-stakes situation," explains FPA Managing Director Russell Stuart. Described as a "hands-on leader," Stuart is a member of the California Association of Licensed Security Agencies, bringing over 20 years of entertainment industry experience to the task of risk management, along with extensive military, search and rescue, and NIMS/ICS training. Directing global security teams for major artists such as Post Malone and Jennifer Lopez, Stuart, and his team are uniquely aligned with the Entertainment Industry to execute the most discrete protective and investigative operations.

FPA supplies the strategic solutions necessary to maintain control, ensure peace of mind, and protect the assets of world-class clientele. Their full suite of security & investigative services includes highly trained executive protection agents, global concert tour protective teams, celebrity stalker investigators, drone surveillance (UAV), Subrosa surveillance, background investigations, expert testimony, and more. FPA also provides unarmed and armed security details, emergency response teams, loss prevention, and vehicular/ aerial/ maritime patrol. UAV services include anti-terror operations, property surveillance, photography of evidence, and search for missing persons. The company is also staffed to train employees, teams, and individuals on how to respond to assaultive behavior, sexual harassment or an active shooter. Learn more and request a quote at ForceProtectionAgency.com .

