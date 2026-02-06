Meet the Champions: The Consortia Paving the Way for the Next Italian Wine Ambassadors

VERONA, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual flagship edition of the Vinitaly International Academy's Italian Wine Ambassadors course will take place in Verona from 15-19 April 2026. The event includes four days of tastings, masterclasses and seminars as participants prepare for the rigorous exam to become the next certified Italian Wine Ambassador. Once again, this year, consortia representing some of Italy's most renowned and interesting wine regions will be on hand to deliver in-depth masterclasses and tastings, providing students with the most comprehensive and up-to-date information available.

This year, over 60 participants will gather from across the globe to participate in four days of tastings, seminars and masterclasses as they prepare for the challenging exam to become a Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) certified Italian Wine Ambassador. As well as a distinguished academic faculty, led by Chief Scientist Professor Attilio Scienza and Sarah Heller MW, a selection of top wine consortia will also be on hand to deliver a series of in-depth seminars, focusing on some of Italy's most important wine-producing regions. These encounters provide a unique opportunity for candidates to delve deeper into the intricacies of these appellations and to explore the diverse range of Italian wines with those who know them best.

From the sparkling wines of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Docg, Franciacorta and Asolo Montello, to the robust reds of Brunello di Montalcino and Montefalco, a stopover at Lake Garda with the pink wines of Bardolino Doc and the crisp and aromatic whites of Custoza and Collio; and representing the appellation of Torgiano and the island of Sicily, one of the largest wine-growing areas in Italy, the consortia participating in the 2026 edition represent the full diversity of Italian wine, providing participating students with unrivalled access to some of the world's most iconic wines.

Responding to the announcement of this year's supporting consortia, Sarah Heller MW commented: "The network of VIA Supporters has been a huge asset to the program, especially as those relationships have deepened over time. Their involvement has allowed VIA to expand beyond the classroom, with in-depth masterclasses that explore regional history, traditional production methods, and how these wines are positioned both within Italy and on the international stage."

Luca Raccaro, President of Consorzio Tutela Vini Collio, said: "The Consorzio Collio's participation in the 2026 Vinitaly International Academy is part of a strategic mission dedicated to sharing the essence of a world-class territory with future Ambassadors of Italian wine. Through this masterclass, we aim to demonstrate how the unique synergy between our 'Ponca' soil and the microclimate nestled between the Alps and the Adriatic Sea creates wines of extraordinary elegance and longevity. For us, educating international professionals means cultivating a deep-rooted understanding of our identity and grape varieties, further establishing Collio as a global benchmark for excellence in fine white wines."

Giacomo Bartolommei, President of the Consorzio del vino Brunello di Montalcino, commented:

"Education is a strategic pillar for the future of our denomination. Supporting the Vinitaly International Academy means investing in knowledge and professionalism capable of understanding and communicating the true value of Brunello di Montalcino. In an increasingly complex market, well-trained ambassadors are essential to strengthen the positioning of our wines and to support the collective growth of the territory."

Full list of participating consortia, confirmed as of today:

Consorzio Vini Asolo Montello

Consorzio per la Tutela del Franciacorta

Consorzio di Tutela del Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG

Consorzio Tutela Vino Custoza DOC

Consorzio del vino Brunello di Montalcino

Consorzio Tutela Vini Torgiano

Consorzio Tutela Vini Montefalco

Consorzio Tutela vini Collio

Consorzio di Tutela Vini Doc Sicilia

Consorzio per la Tutela del Vino Bardolino Doc

Further supporting consortia will be announced in due course.

For more information about the course and how to apply, please visit our website at https://www.vinitaly.com/en/academy/vinitaly-international-academy/.

About: Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) aims to be the gold standard of Italian wine education. It offers a complete educational path with standardized courses that will teach professionals and educators to master the diversity of Italian wine in a rigorous, organized manner. VIA's main objective is to foster a global network of highly qualified professionals such as Italian Wine Ambassadors and Italian Wine Experts: in turn, they will support and promote Italian wine throughout the world. VIA was founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly. The new VIA ecosystem avails of the guidance of Italian trade associations Federdoc, Federvini, Vignaioli Indipendenti FIVI, and Unione Italiana Vini as members of the Institutional Advisory Board. Italian vine genetics scholar, Prof. Attilio Scienza oversees VIA's scientific and educational direction as the Chief Scientist. VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW teaches the flagship Italian Wine Ambassador course. To date, there are 464 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of which 22 are also Italian Wine Experts.

