Meet the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation's Life After Paralysis Bloggers

Contributors to the "Life After Paralysis" blog page have been incredible sources of knowledge to the community, offering a plethora of content covering different phases of life and new experiences. Our featured bloggers include:

Michael Collins: Living independently with paralysis for over three decades, Collins shares a wealth of experience he has gained over the years. He has written about his experiences with travel, assistive technology and offers tips that benefit his peers and their families. Collins is also an involved advocate for disability rights and the improvement of quality of life in the world of paralysis.

Allen Rucker: An author and speaker, Rucker guides readers through his vibrant experiences with a comedic flare. Rucker's writing has become popular among those aging with a disability and how he's taken things in stride. Rucker is also the author of The Best Seat in the House: How I Woke Up One Tuesday and Was Paralyzed for Life.

Heather Krill: Teacher and author, Krill used a Rotary grant to write a young-adult novel, called True North. She is a mother, wife, lover of the outdoors, and caregiver for her husband, who sustained a spinal cord injury over twenty years ago due to a snowmobiling accident. Krill writes about her role as a caregiver, co-parenting with her husband and juggling her many other duties, which many can relate to.



Elizabeth Forst: Living with paralysis does not stop blogger Elizabeth "EB" Forst from pursuing her interests and passions, which include: traveling the world, scuba diving in tropical waters and practicing Eastern-based healing techniques through yoga and meditation. Forst is an active advocate and writer for the spinal cord community and views her injury as a confirmation to her life path of helping others. She practices a positive life perspective and lives by the mantra that "anything is possible."

Learn more about these bloggers and other guest bloggers by visiting the Blog & Forum page on the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation website at ChristopherReeve.org.

About the Reeve Foundation:

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for people living with paralysis through grants, information, and advocacy. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. The Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) is a program of the Reeve Foundation and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (cooperative agreement number 90PR3002). For more information, please visit our website at www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-539-7309.

