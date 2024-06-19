Meet the Dallas Company Changing the Landscape of Home-Based Medical Care for Patients with Advanced and Terminal Illnesses

DALLAS, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverStone Health, a rapidly growing leader in healthcare innovation, has launched its full spectrum of integrated home-based medical services. This comprehensive solution provides patients with seamless continuity of care, eliminating the confusion of navigating the multiple divisions found in the at-home medical care space. These services cater to the diverse needs of patients with complex conditions, advanced or terminal illnesses, and those transitioning from an acute care setting to their homes or long-term care facilities.

Alfonso Montiel, CEO SilverStone Health Answering a Higher Calling. Words by CEO Alfonso Montiel

In a state renowned for incubating great ideas and known for its culture of treating strangers like neighbors, Alfonso Montiel, CEO of Dallas-based SilverStone Health, embodies the pioneering spirit of Texas. His journey began over five years ago as a hospice volunteer, where he witnessed firsthand the need for transformative change in home healthcare. "Some find their calling early in life—I found mine at 49," Montiel reflects. "I purchased a small hospice company and discovered a broken system, the worst I've seen in my career. I embarked on a mission to fix our corner of healthcare."

For patients grappling with chronic conditions, recent hospital discharges, or recurring emergency room visits without progress, SilverStone Health offers an integrated approach that creates a seamless healthcare journey for both patients and their loved ones. Their services include home health, wound care, telehealth, palliative care, hospice, and specialty physician services, all supported by physician-led care plans tailored to individual needs. Unlike traditional models marked by fragmented services and disjointed communication, SilverStone Health ensures uninterrupted care coordination under one roof, eliminating care gaps and overlaps. By consolidating essential services for the chronically ill, SilverStone Health simplifies the healthcare experience for patients and caregivers, fostering improved outcomes and enhanced quality of life.

"Our vision has always been to provide patients and families with comprehensive support and guidance throughout their healthcare journey," says Montiel. "With our integrated care model, patients can transition seamlessly between different levels of care while receiving essential services, including medical, emotional, and spiritual support, in the comfort of their homes or preferred care facilities. At SilverStone Health, we're not just redefining post-hospital care, but elevating it to its true potential."

In just four years, SilverStone Health has grown from serving 17 patients to over 2,000 daily, catapulting annual revenues 15-fold. By implementing advanced approaches to chronic care management at home, SilverStone Health has set new standards in medical practice, backed by robust metrics of productivity and continuous innovation, the company is poised for rapid expansion.

"It takes our competitors an average of 10 locations to match the revenue and EBITDA of just one of ours," Montiel shares confidently. "By next year, I foresee achieving in one location what they accomplish in 20—that's the caliber of the model we've created."

