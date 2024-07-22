Meet the DOJO Sphere X the World's First 360° Surround Screen Vape

LAS VEGAS, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DOJO, a new rising star in vaping industry, releases a sneak peek to the new Sphere X vaping device, featuring a 360° wraparound screen that encompasses the vape.

It is the world's first disposable vape to seamlessly integrate such an immersive and expansive screen. Guided by DOJO's "Create & Share" philosophy, the DOJO Sphere X embodies the spirit of "Create to Xcel." A vape created for vapers, to improve the enjoyment and social experience of vaping, to ultimately support a pleasant transition to smoke-free life-style.

DOJO Sphere X

The "Sphere" is inspired by the Las Vegas Sphere, a revolutionary establishment that expands the boundaries of the venue, to allow people inside and outside to enjoy the experience. The screen also aims to "Xpand the Boundary" through its stunning interstellar themed interface, dynamically displaying various modes and statuses, all in a sleek, futuristic design. A visual language of starry sky illuminated along with the moon, creating a futuristic visual experience to pair with the out of the world flavors. The Sphere X's unique design and features are sure to turn heads.

Stay tuned for more flavors and features from DOJO Sphere X soon to be revealed at www.dojovape.com.

About DOJO:

DOJO is a space of cultivation, a space for a like-minded community to work together in pursuit of a better self and world. We are united in our mission to enhance the vaping experience by crafting superior quality products guided by our "Create & Share" philosophy. DOJO exists for vapers, which is why DOJO is constantly driven by innovation, dedicated to high-end quality, and consumer-centered commitment.

SOURCE DOJO