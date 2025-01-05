Meet the Dryft Board: A Revolutionary New E-Vehicle Merging Surf, Snowboard, and Moto-Inspired Motion into One Ride

The DRYFT1 Company launches The Dryft Board—the world's first Hybrid Board Cross (HBX)— built to let riders slide sideways like the best in action sports.

VENICE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DRYFT1 Company, a bold new player in recreational e-vehicles, today proudly launched the Dryft Board. Built to ignite joy and unlock freedom of movement, the Dryft Board fuses the best elements of a BMX and skateboard, the power of an e-bike and the soul of a flat track motorcycle into a bold new ride form called the Hybrid Board Cross (HBX). The result is an unmatched ride experience that allows for controlled, sideway slides – an ability once reserved for the elites of action sports.

The Dryft Board, The World’s First Hybrid Board Cross. The Dryft Board's design and Style Selector give riders the ability to execute smooth, precision sliding across pavement. Photo credit: Aaron Brimhall

The Ultimate Joy Ride

The Dryft Board sets a new standard for recreational e-vehicles, combining precision control and agility, performance, and a design that breaks the mold. Created by Nic Bartolotta, Venice Beach local, the Dryft Board features a patented design that incorporates a front-wheel drive with a three-wheel deck featuring a center-mounted caster wheel. Together, the Dryft Board's features give riders more freedom of movement and the pure joy that comes from sliding, carving and flowing.

"The Dryft Board is the ultimate joy ride," said Nic Bartolotta, inventor of the Dryft Board. "The joy you get out of it is having a connection to movement that feels both instinctive and exhilarating—like you're in total command of every shift, turn and line you take."

Bartolotta's sentiment is echoed by Ralph Zipper, DRYFT1 CEO and founder, who highlights the rarity of experiencing controlled slides without years of training. "Across action sports, one of the most sought-after feelings is the ability to slide sideways with control," said Zipper. "The Dryft Board changes that by making sliding accessible to everyone. It's the most joyously freeing feeling imaginable."

Key Highlights:

Electric Drivetrain: Powered by a 500W hub motor and a swappable 48V lithium-ion battery, the Dryft Board reaches speeds of 20 mph for high joy rides.

Powered by a 500W hub motor and a swappable 48V lithium-ion battery, the Dryft Board reaches speeds of 20 mph for high joy rides. Caster Wheel: A proprietary urethane-blend, 360-degree free-floating center caster wheel ensures sustained, consistent surface contact to deliver smooth sideways slides.

A proprietary urethane-blend, 360-degree free-floating center caster wheel ensures sustained, consistent surface contact to deliver smooth sideways slides. SSSSlide Wheels: Same proprietary urethane-blend for the edge wheels for sustained sliding and carving on pavement.

Same proprietary urethane-blend for the edge wheels for sustained sliding and carving on pavement. Independent Suspension: Custom aluminum alloy independent suspension truck system deliver smooth, controlled movement and stability through every turn and maneuver .

Custom aluminum alloy independent suspension truck system deliver smooth, controlled movement and stability through every turn and maneuver Style Selector: Effortlessly toggle between Slide Mode , which releases the caster wheel for freely-pivoting, smooth slides; and Carve Mode , which locks the caster wheel in place for stable, controlled cruising.

Effortlessly toggle between , which releases the caster wheel for freely-pivoting, smooth slides; and , which locks the caster wheel in place for stable, controlled cruising. Responsive Braking: Equipped with a Tektro hydraulic disc brake for responsive and reliable stopping power.

Equipped with a Tektro hydraulic disc brake for responsive and reliable stopping power. Joyous Colorways: Available in two standout styles—Venice-inspired Dryft Blue and street-ready Asphalt Black.

Describing the Indescribable

The DRYFT1 brand introduces the Dryft Board with a playfully self-aware teaser campaign titled 'It's A What?' Featuring Selema Masekela, the iconic voice of action sports, the campaign captures Masekela's attempts to explain the Dryft Board to his friends in the action sports world—highlighting the humorous confusion that comes with describing a ride that's truly one-of-a-kind.

The campaign stars Ryan Williams, multi-time X Games BMX Gold Medalist; Adam Cianciarulo, motocross champion and current SMX broadcaster; Garrett Casto, action sports creator; and Hana Burton, pro racecar driver. Their candid reactions capture their curiosity towards the board's unique look and feel, inviting audiences to experience something entirely new and unexpected.

High-Energy Showcase at Monster Energy AMA Supercross Anaheim I.

The Dryft Board will make its highly anticipated public debut at Monster Energy AMA Supercross Anaheim I on January 11, 2025. Fans attending FanFest will experience a live exhibition showcasing the Dryft Board's unique sliding performance, along with a freestyle competition featuring top action sports athletes.

About the DRYFT1 Company

Founded in 2022 in Venice, CA, the DRYFT1 Company was born from a team of action sports enthusiasts dedicated to building the ultimate joy rides. Fueled by a passion for a world with more action, DRYFT1 aims to use bold engineering and aesthetics to deliver e-vehicles that get more people outside—e-vehicles designed to spark joy, unlock freedom of movement and encourage creative expression for riders of all skill levels.

The Dryft Board is our flagship product and the first step in our push to break the boundaries of what's possible in daily riding. The Dryft Board is for both thrill-seekers and casual riders. It blends precision, performance and design for a ride that feels like pure fun and adventure.

To learn more about the DRYFT1 Company and the Dryft Board, visit www.dryftboard.com.

