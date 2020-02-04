Meet the Face of Vacation Rentals & Property Management for the Delaware Beaches

FENWICK ISLAND, Del., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Vacation Rentals is now the Face of Vacation Rentals and Property Management for the Delaware beaches. Vantage will claim its title in the upcoming Faces of Delaware 2020 edition of Delaware Today. This magazine, in combination with DelawareToday.com, reaches a monthly audience of over 172,000.

In May 2019, Vantage Vacation Rentals cut the ribbon on its first satellite office in the Delaware beaches, enhancing convenience for property owners and guests.

Meet Delaware's Faces of Vacation Rentals & Property Management - Vantage Vacation Rentals

"The popularity of Delaware vacation destinations including Rehoboth, Bethany and Dewey continues to grow, and as a result, so do the revenue opportunities for property owners," said Katie Brittingham, regional marketing manager at Vantage. "We're excited to be featured as the Faces of Delaware and to make ourselves available to owners, realtors and guests who can benefit from our expertise."

Founded in 2007, Vantage specializes in delivering exceptional vacation experiences for guests while simplifying every aspect of the rental process for over 550 property owners in Delaware, Maryland and South Carolina.

Vantage Vacation Rentals' Delaware office is located at 1209 Coastal Highway, Fenwick Island.

About Delaware Today

For more than 50 years, Delaware Today has been the lifestyle authority in the First State. The publication boasts various awards for thoughtful commentary and stunning full-color design. As the state's premier magazine, Delaware Today helps readers make informed decisions to enhance their lives. Delaware Today also publishes Weddings Today, formerly Delaware/Main Line Bride, twice annually, 302 Health twice annually, and The Ultimate Guide to Delaware.

Delaware Today, a division of Today Media, is an award-winning regional magazine whose mission is to help people get the most out of living by being the most valued community resource in print, online, and in person.

About Vantage

Founded in 2007, Vantage Vacation Rentals specializes in delivering exceptional experiences for both vacation property owners and their rental guests. Vantage covers popular Maryland destinations such as Ocean City, Annapolis and the Eastern Shore of the Chesapeake Bay, as well as the Delaware beaches and North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Vantage serves owners with extensive property marketing and promotion as well as comprehensive property management services to help maximize rental income opportunities. With over 550 managed properties, Vantage makes it easy for vacationing guests to find and reserve the perfect option—then enhances their stay with exclusive benefits and discounts. To learn more about Vantage Vacation Rentals, visit VantageOceanCity.com, VantageMyrtleBeach.com, VantageDelawareBeaches.com, VantageAnnapolis.com and EasternShoreVacations.com.

