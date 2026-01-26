Meet the Fastest-Growing New Brand in Pickleball: Centerline Athletics

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerline Athletics, the official apparel partner of USA Pickleball, the Association of Pickleball Players (APP), the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA), Major League Pickleball (MLP), DUPR, and Troon, is rapidly emerging as the sport's breakout performance apparel brand. Recently featured in Men's Health, Gear Patrol, and Outside Magazine, Centerline has earned national attention for its technical design, premium aesthetic, and commitment to elevating the pickleball experience. With 437% year-over-year sales growth and new retail partnerships including Nordstrom, Court Kings, and Pickleball Kingdom, Centerline has quickly become one of the fastest-growing names in the category.

Performance-Driven Design for Modern Players

Centerline's apparel is engineered for mobility, breathability, and durability - featuring sweat-wicking, quick-dry, and UV sun protection materials designed for long hours on the court. Each silhouette blends performance with clean, elevated style, offering pieces that transition seamlessly into everyday wear.

The brand's reputation is backed by industry recognition, including a Today Show Gear Award for Best Travel Product, underscoring that Centerline is as packable and versatile as it is stylish.

Why Centerline?

Pickleball demands gear built for quick lateral movement, extended play, and all-weather conditions, yet traditional activewear wasn't created for the sport. Centerline is changing that.

Centerline's apparel is engineered by pickleball players, for pickleball players, featuring:

Moisture-wicking & quick-dry technical fabrics

Airlite™ ventilation to keep players cool longer

Performance cuts that allow full mobility during dinks, drives, and resets

GripTek™ fabric zones to help discard sweat during high-intensity play

UPF sun protection for long days on outdoor courts

Every piece blends advanced functionality with a clean, modern aesthetic, making it easy to transition from court to everyday wear without compromising performance.

What's Ahead

Centerline is planning expanded product lines, new seasonal drops, retail growth, and larger-scale creator partnerships throughout 2026 - further solidifying its position as the brand shaping the next generation of pickleball style.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Centerline Athletics