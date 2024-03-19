Meet the Female Disrupter in the Boys Club World of Commercial Real Estate

DALLAS, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As President of Wildcat Management, Tanya Ragan is a force in male-dominated industries like commercial real estate, oil and gas leasing, and venture capital. Her rise to prominence shines a light on the excellence of women in these traditional boys' club sectors.

Ragan fearlessly pursues success in industries that have historically favored certain demographics. Her tenacity and indomitable spirit defy double standards, setting her own high standard. It is evident that closing the door on Ragan only means handing her the keys to the very building you're in. She will return as the rightful owner.

She brings life back to buildings, preserves historical structures, rejuvenates communities, and acquires vast undeveloped land for new projects. Despite facing adversity, she stays true to herself and embraces her authenticity and unique approach.

Ragan's Midwestern roots cultivated resilience and a refusal to accept defeat. From a small high school, she became the 4H Minnesota State Rabbit Queen, surpassing competitors nationwide. Fearless snowmobile racing against boys showcased her relentless drive and unwavering determination to conquer challenges.

Transitioning from NYC fashion to Texas during the Barnett Shale boom led to success in oil and gas leasing. This propelled Tanya into commercial real estate, achieving lasting impact. With an entrepreneurial spirit, she has made notable achievements, including the Liberty Bank Building, The Purse Building, downtown Dallas district transformations, and Castle Ranch in Mansfield, Texas.

Ragan is a best-selling co-author of Blaze Your Own Trail, a 3x winner of the Globe Street Women of Influence award, a Top 100 Commercial Real Estate Influencers by The Business Journal, and a highly sought-after speaker. Some of her most current public engagements include hosting the Dallas' Women's History Month Salute and speaking at the upcoming events for CREW on March 20th and Urban Land Institute on March 26th.

Tanya travels nationwide, inspiring women with insights on entrepreneurship, empowerment, and living authentically. Her vibrant fashion sense sets her apart, attracting women seeking inspiration and connection. After events, aspiring women gather around her for personal interaction and guidance.

Wildcat Management, based in downtown Dallas, consistently ranks on the Dallas Business Journal's Top Real Estate Developers and Top Women-Owned Businesses lists. Their projects and developments extend from California to the Midwest to New York City.

