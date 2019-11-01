CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pitch Slam at the Good Food Financing & Innovation Conference — November 6, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., at Morgan Manufacturing in Chicago — will feature 11 emerging entrepreneurs selected from a pool of 82 applicants.

These companies will deliver pitches to industry investors, venture capitalists, lenders, CEOs, and other potential partners. Winners will benefit from a package of in-kind services and cash valued at more than $100,000. All will benefit from the opportunity to elevate their businesses before leaders in the Good Food sector.

Meet the Finalists for the Pitch Slam at the 11/6 Good Food Financing & Innovation Conference

The contestants are Blake's Seed Based (allergy-friendly seed + fruit bars), Brass Roots (familiar snacks with nutritionally superior ingredients), Parks & Nash (healthy bone broth instant soups), Petal (organic-certified beverage brand dedicated to sparkling botanicals), Poppilu (antioxidant-rich lemonade with aronia berries), Sacred Serve (plant-based gelato), Skinny Souping (healthy drinkable soups), Tempo (tea-infused sparkling drinks and CBD wellness shots), The Cider Farm (cider and brandy from rare organic apples), The Worthy Company (plant-based snack bowls), and Within/Without (grain-free, low-glycemic granola).

The industry leaders on the Judges panel are Jean-Pierre Comte (Barilla), Ashley Hartman (Bluestein & Associates), Tera Johnson (Tera's Whey), Michael Lavin (Germin8 Ventures), Ryan Pintado-Vertner (Smoketown LLC), Mark Retzloff (founder of Horizon Organic Dairy), and Jeffrey Sanfilippo (John B. Sanfilippo and Son).

The generous prize contributors are New Hope Network, CPG.IO, SRW Agency, sgsco, Whole Brain Consulting, Smoketown LLC, SPINS, Polsinelli, Accelerated Growth, NewPoint Marketing, Creative Alignments, Makeena and Pod Foods.

For full Pitch Slam information, visit https://goodfoodfinancing.org/pitch-slam/.

The Pitch Slam is part of an outstanding program that includes industry titans such as Beyond Meat Executive Chair Seth Goldman and entrepreneur Kimbal Musk; local stars including Katlin Smith of Simple Mills, Kurt Seidensticker of Vital Proteins, and Stephanie Morimoto of Asutra; and the Financing Fair, where brands and investors connect.

There is also a separately ticketed Chefs for Change Reception immediately following the Conference. The Reception features delicious food from renowned Chicago chefs and a Successful Exits panel of entrepreneurs who made lucrative deals to sell their start-ups to bigger food companies. This fundraiser benefits groundbreaking programs of Naturally Chicago and the Good Food Accelerator.

Tickets for the Conference and the Reception can be purchased here. Media seeking credentials for the Conference should contact Ashley Thomas at SRW Agency at 224.234.5232 or 228355@email4pr.com.

