Meet the Financial Institution Giving Back to its Community

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Australians increasingly search for more ethical ways to live their lives, one financial institution is walking the walk by investing back into their community. Hejaz Financial Services, the leading provider of Halal finance and other Islam finance services, is on a mission to invest in the Australian Muslim community to improve the wellbeing of the community.



For over ten years, Hejaz Financial Services has been providing Australians with an ethical alternative to traditional banking services. The institution specialises in Halal loans, superannuation, investing and more. Since 2014, Hejaz Financial Services has invested over $1 million and has contributed $120,000 in community sponsorships. Chief Operating Officer Muzzammil Dhedhy reveals that the Halal home loan experts have also funded two community projects since 2019 and are looking to support even more in the coming years.



With Hejaz Financial Services, Muslim Australians can be certain that their financial behaviour conforms to their beliefs. Each and every service adheres to a strict set of regulations set by the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) to ensure they remain Sharia compliant. A recent study carried out by Hejaz Financial Services reveals that almost half of all Muslim Australians reluctantly utilise traditional banking services because they are not aware that Islamic finance options exist. Through giving back and investing in their community, Hejaz Financial Services also aims to spread awareness and education about Halal alternatives.



The team at Hejaz Financial Services is driven to help their community by generating positive social impact through volunteering and funding. They have proudly introduced thousands of Muslim Australians to Islamic finance and investments since 2014, says Dhedhy, and are excited to see what the future holds for the company. To learn more about the company or access Sharia approved financial services, contact Hejaz Financial Services today.



