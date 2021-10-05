Meet the Fintech That's Challenging the Real Estate Industry Status Quo

IntroLend is installed inside a successful real estate brokerage and allows agents to launch their client's digital mortgage journey with just a few taps on their IntroLend agent mobile app. This sets in motion a rapid loan pre-approval and leads to competitive mortgage bids from an industry-leading network of wholesale and retail lenders.

"IntroLend is a digital mortgage platform powered by three differentiating technological features; a professional easy to use mobile experience, a consumer digital application, as well as a Loan Operating System (LOS)," said Dave Zitting, CLO of Avenu Technologies, Inc.."Our platform works with all stakeholders in real-time, and we are ecstatic to launch this technology that actually works with agents, not against them."

This robust mobile app connects the entire mortgage marketplace -- borrowers, agents, loan originators and lenders -- holistically. It is the only lending platform that allows consumers to shop both wholesale and retail lending options, ensuring that borrowers get the most competitive loan rates and terms. Moreover, each borrower works with a dedicated licensed loan originator, called a Finance Manager, who is co-located inside the agent's brokerage. Their Finance Manager stands ready to advise and assist with every step of the mortgage journey, from application to lender selection through closing.

"Our technology empowers agents and homebuyers to transact with greater ease and control," said Marc Diana, CEO of Avenu Technologies, Inc. "We've combined advanced technology with white-glove service to provide the ultimate customer-centric mortgage experience. And we must be doing something right, because we've attracted many of the nation's top brokerages including high-performing REMAX, Keller Williams, and Better Homes & Gardens offices as early partners."

IntroLend is also transforming the monetization model for real estate agents at these brokerages. For those who qualify, agent-investors can participate in mortgage origination service profits through its RESPA-compliant structure.

To learn more about IntroLend, its model, and benefits, contact Howard Kaplan at 385.888.7555 or [email protected] .

About IntroLend™

IntroLend, powered by Avenu Technologies, Inc., is a broker-owned digital lending platform that connects the entire mortgage ecosystem — including borrower, agent, loan officer, wholesale and retail lenders — on a single, seamless, technologically advanced platform.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE IntroLend

Related Links

https://www.avenutech.com/

