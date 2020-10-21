Meet the Founder of Ellavoz Impact Capital, Robert Hutchins

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellavoz Impact Capital, a Belmar, New Jersey-based social impact private equity management firm, is bringing not only financial returns to investors but, more importantly, a positive social impact to underserved communities.

The experience and resources that Ellavoz Impact Capital provides begin with its founder, Robert Hutchins.

Headshot

"I've always been motivated to find ways to create shared value ventures that benefit all stakeholders," says Mr. Hutchins. "That's why Ellavoz Impact Capital has placed a major emphasis on the importance of opportunity zone investments for rebuilding America's communities by providing quality affordable housing."

Mr. Hutchins' professional experience includes audit, tax, advisory and financial planning for high net worth individuals and their family-owned businesses, as well as consulting for single-family offices for their private equity direct investments. In addition, he has served as a financial advisor in the private placement of securities and public offering of debt. He has served as an advisor for business acquisitions, turnarounds, sales and succession planning.

He is a retired partner of Withum, Smith + Brown. He graduated from St. Peter's College and began his professional career with Price Waterhouse & Co. Prior to combining his accounting practice with WSB, he was managing partner of Hutchins, Farrell, Meyer & Allison. Mr. Hutchins is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants, as well as the National Association of Certified Valuation Analysts.

Mr. Hutchins was co-founder and executive chairman of Biofortis, Inc., a bioinformatics company that acquired IP from Johns Hopkins University and subsequently was sold to an NYSE company in 2018. "The technology company we founded is providing best-in-class drug development tools, including being used in COVID-19 clinical trials."

As an entrepreneur, he has founded real estate, hospitality, digital healthcare and life science companies. Mr. Hutchins has been, for over 20 years, the managing director of Helensburgh Capital and related entities. He is an advisor to SFO Management LLC, which is a private Single-Family Office.

Mr. Hutchins has a lifelong commitment to philanthropy. He is a founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ocean Housing Alliance, Inc., a non-profit organization for mentally disabled individuals in New Jersey. Mr. Hutchins is also a co-founder and Treasurer of the Board of Trustees of Joan Dancy & P.A.L.S., an ALS Support Group Charity. He is past Chairman of the American Cancer Society - Ocean Unit, served on the Board of Directors of the Eastern Division and is an ACS lifetime Excalibur Society member.

Learn more about Ellavoz Impact Capital here.

About Ellavoz Impact Capital

Ellavoz Impact Capital is the management company for the Ellavoz Shared Values Opportunity fund and the Ellavoz Impact Angel Network. The angel Network represents high net worth individuals, family office and businesses that believe innovative opportunity fund investing in underserved communities will result in positive financial and social impact returns.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Tiffany Kayar

[email protected]

Related Images

robert-hutchins-headshot.jpg

Robert Hutchins Headshot

Headshot

SOURCE Ellavoz Impact Capital