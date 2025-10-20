Meet the Future of Home Hydration with the Elkay®™ Liv EZ

Drinking water industry leader reimagines iconic filtered water dispenser for home use .

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Life moves fast, from the morning rush to after-school snacks and late-night workouts. In the midst of it all, staying hydrated shouldn't be an afterthought. That's why Elkay, the leader in hydration innovation—and the trusted name behind the water filling stations found in schools, airports and offices nationwide—is bringing its commercial-grade filtered water expertise home with Liv EZ, a sleek new built-in filtered water dispenser designed for modern living.

Filtration with Imagination

With the Liv EZ Built-In Filtered Water Dispenser, fresh, commercial-grade filtered water is not confined to the kitchen. Designed for homes that balance style, comfort and everyday life, it transforms ordinary spaces into convenient hydration stations. Whether it's the kitchen, mudroom, playroom or home gym, Liv EZ installs anywhere a water line can go, bringing fresh, filtered water right to the spaces where life happens most.

"Our goal is to make healthy hydration not just convenient, but inspiring," said Jeff Schoon, President of Zurn Elkay. "With Liv EZ, we want to help families enjoy fresh, commercial-grade filtered water anywhere in their home, without compromise or the hassle of single-use bottles and bulky jugs. It's hydration that fits their lifestyle, beautifully."

Remodel for Life, Not Just for Looks

Forget countertop clutter, fridge filters and single-use plastic bottles. Liv EZ Built-In Filtered Water Dispenser is as sleek as it is smart, featuring a minimalist design crafted from premium glass and stainless steel that complements any interior aesthetic. A LED light illuminates the back wall as water flows, while the high flow rate makes filling bottles quick and satisfying. A built-in "Bottles Saved" counter tracks your environmental impact, a small reminder that better hydration can also mean a better planet.

And installation? It's as easy as its name. Powered by three AA batteries and requiring no electrical wiring, Liv EZ can be installed in an afternoon. Simply find a stud, cut a hole in the drywall, run a water line and toast your success with a glass of fresh, filtered water.

Filtration that Reduces More Contaminants, from the Experts You Know and Trust Equipped with Elkay's WaterSentry® 71300C filter, Liv EZ delivers peace of mind in every fill, as it reduces lead, forever chemicals, microplastics, cysts, Class I particulates, chlorine taste and odor. Each filter lasts up to a year and is certified to NSF/ANSI 42, 53, 372 and 401 standards, setting a new benchmark for in-home drinking water quality.

For years, Elkay has delivered clean, great-tasting water through the bottle filling stations found in schools, airports and workplaces across America. Now, that same trusted technology is flowing into homes, with the style, simplicity and imagination that today's families deserve.

Ready to Reimagine Hydration?

Explore the Liv EZ Built-In Filtered Water Dispenser and discover where fresh, filtered water fits in your home. Visit Elkay.com to learn more.

About Elkay

Founded in Chicago in 1920 and part of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE: ZWS) since 2022, Elkay is America's No. 1 producer of filtered bottle filling stations and sinks. Named one of America's Most Responsible Companies and one of America's Greenest Companies by Newsweek, Zurn Elkay is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, and offers professional grade water safety and control products, flow systems products, hygienic and environmental products and filtered drinking water products.

