Meet the 'Future of Warmth' at NAHB's International Builders' Show® IBSx Virtual Experience with STEP Warmfloor®

STEP Warmfloor heating systems are the most energy-efficient radiant floor heating solution available. The flat, flexible polymer heating element is made of a semi-conductive polyethylene, which distributes heat safely, evenly, and efficiently. It can be installed directly underneath all types of flooring including: natural stone, ceramic and porcelain tiles, hardwood and laminates, and carpet. A LEED and Energy Star compliant heating solution, STEP Warmfloor boasts a 40-60 percent reduction in energy consumption, compared to other heating options for a cleaner, greener, and more cost-effective alternative to forced heat. Available for residential and commercial properties, STEP Warmfloor is comprised of radiant heating mats that can be used in new construction, remodeling, and retrofit applications, alike.

STEP Warmfloor is easy to install, and without failures during installation. Simply, cut the element to the appropriate length and connect the electrical components, before securing the panels to the sub-floor with approved adhesives. STEP Warmfloor can be used as the primary home heating source. It's also a healthy alternative to forced heat systems because it does not transport allergens and dust, making it the ideal solution for those that suffer from asthma and allergies.

"STEP Warmfloor is a favorite amongst design and build professionals for its ease of installation, eco-friendly features, and for the experience it brings the end user. Warmth brings families together and our product does so in a way that is healthy and sustainable for homeowners and our planet," said President of STEP Warmfloor, Monica Irgens. "We engineer the transformative building solutions of tomorrow, bringing into alignment systems and nature. We are building the future, one step at a time."

SOURCE STEP Warmfloor

