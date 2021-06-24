Meet the High School Science Teacher Who Invented a Sand Free Beach Towel Made From Recycled Plastic Bottles

CHICAGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Evolve Adventure Towel is the world's first sand-repellent towel made from recycled plastic bottles. The towel was created by a high school environmental science teacher and utilizes an innovative fabric developed by Evolve Travel Goods, called Ecolite™ Microfiber. This unique recycled fabric makes the towel eco-friendly, sand repellent, antimicrobial, light weight and rapid drying. The towel launched on Kickstarter today, with five vibrant, travel inspired designs to choose from.

Evolve's sustainable, sand free towel with the Mirissa print. Evolve's sustainable, sand free towel with the Santorini print.

Wayne Goodwin is an environmental science teacher from Australia who has spent his career working in international schools around the world. The passion for the environment he sees daily from students in his classroom has inspired him to take action himself; an idea which has led him to creating an environmentally focused travel brand, along with his first product, the Evolve Adventure Towel.

"Outside of the classroom, I spend my time travelling, surfing, diving and camping," Goodwin explains. "A towel is always an essential accessory, but I've never found one that's perfect. They're always too bulky, too sandy and take too long to dry. When my students inspired me to start an eco-friendly brand for travelers, this was the first problem I chose to tackle. Fast forward months of researching and designing, and I really think I've found my perfect towel. Best of all, we've been able to make it in a way that is environmentally positive, by recycling an estimated 20 plastic bottles for each towel, that otherwise would have ended up in a landfall or polluting our oceans."

Beyond its eco-friendly credentials, Ecolite™ Microfiber is an innovative, high tech fabric that has unmatched performance when compared to the competitors. The Evolve Adventure towel boasts a number of breakthrough features:

Sand Repellent - The innovative fabric allows sand to slip easily off, without becoming lodged in the fibers like a traditional cotton towel.

- The innovative fabric allows sand to slip easily off, without becoming lodged in the fibers like a traditional cotton towel. Super Absorbent - The fabric can hold three times its weight in water.

- The fabric can hold three times its weight in water. Ultra Portable - Engineered to be lightweight, allowing the full-sized towel to be folded up to about the size of a large burrito. Making it the perfect towel for travelling, when space is at a premium.

- Engineered to be lightweight, allowing the full-sized towel to be folded up to about the size of a large burrito. Making it the perfect towel for travelling, when space is at a premium. Rapid Drying - Evolve's towels use increased solar absorption and a unique weave pattern in the fabric that allows water to escape faster, significantly enhancing drying speed.

Contact:

Wayne Goodwin

708.232.6767

[email protected]

SOURCE Evolve Travel Goods

Related Links

https://evolvetravelgoods.com/

