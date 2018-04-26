Meet the Horses of the Kentucky Derby

WASHINGTON, Pa., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Xpressbet is ready! On Saturday, May 5, 2018, 20 of the world's best three-year-olds will line up to race in the 144th Kentucky Derby, North America's most prestigious horse race. This year's crop of Kentucky Derby horses is loaded with talent and leading online wagering provider, Xpressbet is here to help racing fans — seasoned and new — prepare for the 'Run for the Roses.'

Xpressbet's Kentucky Derby Handicapping Headquarters includes in-depth background on each of the 20 horses scheduled to run in the Derby, including Justify, Audible, Bolt d'Oro, Good Magic and European import Mendelssohn. Plus, Xpressbet will also produce a Kentucky Derby Wager Guide, available Friday, April 27, that includes picks from industry experts, including Bob Neumeier, Steve Byk, Jeff Siegel and Dick Jerardi.

To visit Xpressbet's 'Derby HQ,' please visit https://www.xpressbet.com/kentucky-derby-2018.

The 2018 Kentucky Derby field, by the numbers:

$14,881,436 – Combined career earnings of this year's entrants

– Combined career earnings of this year's entrants $3,000,000 – The price paid at auction in 2016 for Mendelssohn, the most expensive horse in this year's Derby

– The price paid at auction in 2016 for Mendelssohn, the most expensive horse in this year's Derby 56 – Combined career wins among this year's entrants

20 – Expected number of horses in race

6 – Hall of Fame jockeys who will ride

4 – Horses trained by two-time Kentucky Derby winning trainer, Todd Pletcher

4 – Horses that have already earned more than $1 million

2 – Undefeated horses – Justify and Magnum Moon

