Meet the iRESTORE Elite: The Most Powerful Hair Growth Device On The Market For Home-Use

News provided by

iRESTORE

10 Oct, 2023, 12:17 ET

Reinvented Elite device sets new standard for efficacy, safety and ease of use with Lumitech technology

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iRESTORE, a pioneer in technology-driven, noninvasive hair restoration and preservation, is excited to unveil its most advanced hair restoration device to date: the next-generation Elite. In line with their ongoing dedication to restoring confidence through revolutionary hair care solutions, the reimagined Elite device establishes a remarkable benchmark for effectiveness and safety, all in the comfort of your home.

Continue Reading

Kevin Chen, President of the company, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce a breakthrough in hair regrowth technology with the Elite, the most powerful hair growth device for home use. There's nothing like it out there." Having garnered trust from over 400,000+ customers in the past decade, this rebrand defines our unwavering commitment to providing cutting-edge and highly effective hair regrowth system on the market today.

The Elite Device has been meticulously engineered to redefine home hair care and is often celebrated as the "Ferrari of Hair Growth Devices." It's the first device to boast triple wavelength technology (680nm, 655nm, and 625 nm) for deeper scalp stimulation, complemented by advanced VCSEL lasers. This powerful combination offers superior scalp coverage and the incredibly high energy density. The Elite is the future of advanced at-home hair restoration.

The introduction of The Elite device reinforces iRESTORE's position as the leading at-home laser hair growth system, owning the top two best-selling devices on Amazon – the iRESTORE Essential and Professional. "It's an unparalleled user experience," said Chen. "This is truly one of the best solutions out there, and it can be used to enhance other treatments. The results have been unbelievable. We can't wait for people to experience the confidence and relief that comes with growing their hair back."

To complement The Elite device's launch, iRESTORE proudly presents a complete revitalization, including an enhanced website and clean, vegan and cruelty-free hair care line. This innovative range includes the Growth Activator Serum, featuring the potent Redensyl® complex, designed to invigorate cell activity and stimulate healthier hair growth. The Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner are enriched with breakthrough ingredients that ensure harmonious interaction with your scalp and hair, promoting optimal growth and pH balance. Furthermore, our scientifically formulated DHT Blocker Formula targets the root cause of hair loss. Completing this holistic approach, the Biotin Vitamin Gummies provide a delightful fusion of science and nature.

"Through our rebrand, we've not only given ourselves a fresh new look but have also redefined our commitment to restoring confidence through innovative hair care solutions. It's more than just a visual transformation; it's a renewed dedication to enriching lives through healthy, vibrant hair." - Jenesis LaForcarde, Director of Brand Marketing

For more information about iRESTORE and to shop now, visit www.irestorelaser.com.

About iRESTORE Laser
iRESTORE is a technology-led, noninvasive approach to hair restoration and preservation that uses clinically proven red light therapy devices powered by Lumitech technology. Lumitech an optimized combination of laser and LED technology, meets science-backed supplement and topical formulas to restore your confidence.

Contact: 
Charisse Curtis
Milano Consulting
[email protected]
323-251-3582

SOURCE iRESTORE

