Meet the King of Desserts, the Wafflesaurus Rex!

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Step aside waffle cones, there's a new king of desserts in town. Sweetosaur™ is a dinosaur themed dessert shop offering gourmet milkshakes, rolled ice cream, and the new king of desserts: the Wafflesaurus™ Rex, a crunchy, warm, waffle in the shape of a Tyrannosaurus Rex. Sweetosaur recently announced the arrival of two new species of Wafflesaurus Rex. The Chocolate Wafflesaurus: a decadent chocolate waffle served with premium milk chocolate ice cream, chocolate "dinosaur" eggs, brownie bites, and chocolate fudge, and the Churrosaurus™: a churro waffle served with premium dulce de leche ice cream, a chocolate wafer, and caramel.

"Inspired by Japanese taiyaki, our Wafflesaurus Rex is our own patent pending original creation made in the spirit of Sweetosaur's distinct style of combining dinosaurs and ice cream," said Rachel Kanter, co-founder of Sweetosaur. "It's our most popular item by far."

About Sweetosaur

Sweetosaur is a dinosaur-themed gourmet dessert shop featuring delicious and unique creations using only the highest quality ingredients. The company serves gourmet milkshakes, rolled ice cream, and the patent pending Wafflesaurus Rex. Sweetosaur is currently open and located at the Galleria at Tyler mall in Riverside, CA and will be opening soon at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, CA. Visit www.Sweetosaur.com for more information, follow on follow the brand on Twitter and Instagram at @Sweetosaur, or like it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Sweetosaur.

