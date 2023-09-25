Meet the Legendary Monster of the Midway, Jim McMahon, and Unveil Mac9 by Revenant at Stash Dispensaries - Orland Hills!

News provided by

Stash Dispensaries

25 Sep, 2023, 10:05 ET

ORLAND HILLS, Ill., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to meet a Chicago Bears icon like never before! The legendary Monster of the Midway, Jim McMahon, is thrilled to announce the unveiling of his exciting new product line, Mac9 by Revenant.

Join us on Thursday, September 28th, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Stash Dispensaries - Orland Hills, as Jim McMahon himself introduces his latest venture to the world.

Continue Reading
Flagship Store - Orland Hills, IL
Flagship Store - Orland Hills, IL
Jim McMahon Flyer
Jim McMahon Flyer

Stash Dispensaries - Orland Hills 
9545 167th St 
Orland Hills, IL 60487

Jim will be available for photos and will graciously be signing autographs for fans who make a purchase from his groundbreaking new line.

What sets Mac9 by Revenant apart? Cannabis! This transformative plant played a pivotal role in Jim's life, leading him away from a reliance on 100 Percocets a week towards a more natural, holistic solution. Jim's journey is not just about products; it's about embracing the power of nature to enhance well-being.

So, come join us, Bear Down, and show your support for this Super Bowl hero who helped bring a championship to our incredible city! This is a chance to meet an NFL legend, celebrate innovation, and learn more about the potential of cannabis for wellness.

Don't miss out on this historic event! Mark your calendar for September 28th and be part of the exciting Mac9 by Revenant launch. Let's champion a healthier, more natural way of living together with Jim McMahon!

For more information and to check out our latest menu, please visit us at www.stashdispensaries.com

SOURCE Stash Dispensaries

Also from this source

Grand Opening of Stash Dispensaries' new Orland Hills location

Newly-opened Stash Dispensaries brings Fantastic Bargains on Cannabis Products to all Customers!

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.