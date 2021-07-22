Meet the Mediterranean Brand that Is Disrupting the Snack Industry

"Growing up in Israel eating a Mediterranean diet taught me that delicious food can go hand in hand with first-rate nutrition. This principle guides the Tulia vegan snacks collection."

Ethically Sourced, Timelessly Crafted

Tulia's naturally sweet tahini snacks are plant-based, organic, and certified kosher. Nut-free, gluten-free, and dairy-free, they invigorate the senses with an incredible taste and melt-in-your-mouth creamy texture, while simultaneously providing exceptional nutritional value.

Stone-ground, organic tahini—made with sesame seeds from Ethiopia's Humera region—is produced through a traditional process that preserves its nutritional properties. Tulia's tahini is paired with ethically-sourced Mediterranean ingredients—including dates, apples, and pomegranates—to create the natural sweetness of these healthy snacks.

Enjoy with the Whole Family

Tulia's on-the-go snacks satisfy all—from health nuts to the pickiest eaters:

Kids (and parents!)

Paleo-diet followers

Outdoors adventurers

Runners, hikers, and mountain bikers

Working professionals

These energizing, low-glycemic snacks—with no added sugar—are also free of the eight most common allergens—including milk, eggs, peanuts, wheat, and soy—making them a safer, healthier snack alternative for kids and adults.

Spread Tulia on a bagel or toast. Add it to your oatmeal. Enjoy it straight out of the pack. There's no limit to how Tulia can be savored and shared with the whole family.

Ideal for an active lifestyle, Tulia snacks are conveniently packaged in beautifully designed 4.2oz (42g) tear-away pouches. They come in four delectable flavors:

Chocolate

Apple Cinnamon

Pomegranate

Mighty Date

Currently, Tulia ships within the USA. Try all four robust flavors by purchasing the Variety Pack ($39 plus shipping). Tulia stands proudly behind its snacks, offering a 100% risk-free Happiness Guarantee.

Learn more about Tulia's exciting new snacks and unique vision at https://tulia.life or email us at [email protected].

