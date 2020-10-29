Meet The Most Influential Group of Tech Leaders Working On Having 40 American LatinX Billion-Dollar Founders by 2040

With their mission to have 40 American LatinX founders running billion-dollar tech companies, the TLTL group is shattering stereotypes and redefining the landscape of American Latinx-led tech companies in Silicon Valley and across the US. In their private meetings, they share their insights and expertise to increase the chances of success in building multi-billion dollar companies, and they champion each other and work collectively on several initiatives and policies affecting the current and next generation of American LatinX leaders in technology.

The most successful founders, tech investors and world leaders attend their meetings as special guests to support their vital mission. They host founders such as Michael Seibel, CEO of Y Combinator and Founder of Twitch (sold for $1B to Amazon), and Todd Park, Former White House CTO & Co-founder of Athenahealth with a current valuation of $5B+. On the investor side they have hosted venture capitalists like Marcelo Claure, COO at Softbank ($100B fund) and billionaire VC Tim Draper. World leaders such as former US Presidential Candidate Julian Castro, US Secretary of Commerce Carlos Gutierrez, and US Secretary of Housing Henry Cisneros have also taken a seat at the table to champion their efforts in expanding opportunities for the LatinX community.

"Technology is a few years away from being the largest industry in the United States. There are nearly 40 million Americans who identify as LatinX, and we are heavily underrepresented as technology founders with a large disadvantage concerning access to capital. In order to reach our goal of having 40 American LatinX founders running billion-dollar tech companies by 2040, we must keep our group of LatinX leaders highly visible and work together to inspire and prop the doors open to the next generation of American LatinX tech leaders," says Ricardo Garcia-Amaya, the founder of The Top American LatinX Tech Leaders group.

Garcia-Amaya is the founder of Silicon Valley-backed tech company, VOIQ and the founder of YCombinator Alumni, the top 3,000 tech founders worldwide with $150B in valuations.

