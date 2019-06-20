Meet the New and Improved Fluxwrap from North Slope Chillers

Originally invented by North Slope Chillers employees 2016, Fluxwrap fluid channel blankets were originally called "Powerblanket Ice." It was created to be an easy-to-use cooling wrap used to maintain low temperatures for stored materials. Since then, Fluxwrap has been used in a variety of settings in industries across the world, including honey production and craft beer fermentation. When paired with a chiller, Fluxwrap saves businesses money by requiring little experience or supervision to operate.

This new upgrade to Fluxwrap includes additions that increase Fluxwrap's flow capability, enabling it to more effectively deliver fluids at both hot and cold temperatures. The working pressure of fluids within the wrap has also been increased.

A North Slope Chillers employee captured the new Fluxwrap in action during the final testing phase. That video can be viewed in the attachment to this press release.

Fluxwrap is an essential piece of equipment to temperature-sensitive materials. No businesses that deal such materials should be without this cost-saving cooling equipment. To learn more about how Fluxwraps work, click here .

North Slope Chillers products can be found in nearly every industry where keeping cool is essential. From lasers to chemicals, dairy to plastics, and welding to cannabis, North Slope Chillers will continue to meet the world's chilling needs. For more information, visit www.northslopechillers.com .

