Meet the New, Industry-Leading Eco-Friendly, Recyclable Barn Curtain by Herculite® Products Featuring Renegade Plastics®

Renegade Plastics' agricultural fabrics help minimize microplastic waste for healthier animals, people, and planet.

GOLDEN, Colo., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastic is used in various applications throughout the agriculture industry from hoop house covers to barn curtains, mulching, and more. Unfortunately, when most plastics break down they result in microplastic pollution. According to a 2022 UN report, all of these tiny pieces of plastic are accumulating in the soil at an "alarming rate."1 What's more is that researchers are finding that the accumulation of plastic waste has numerous detrimental effects on the soil microbiome, crop growth, livestock reproductive function, and human health.2,3 Fortunately, leading fabric company Herculite has introduced a line of green, sustainable barn curtains featuring Renegade Plastics' recyclable, better-for-the-planet agricultural fabrics.

Barn curtains protect livestock from the elements, increase air circulation, control temperature, and manage light for better production. Herculite has been manufacturing high-quality, durable curtains for the poultry, hog, and dairy markets for decades. Now, with the help of Renegade's evolutionary fabric, they are launching a sustainable alternative that is free from forever chemicals, recyclable and reduces microplastic pollution compared to conventional woven polyethylene barn curtains.

"Herculite is known for its innovation and ability to understand the emerging needs of their customers. They visualize solutions and deliver innovative products and services that help them grow their businesses," said Renegade Plastics Co-Founder, Curran Hughes. "As the agriculture industry evolves, there is a demand for more sustainable textiles that are better for our animals and soils with no loss of strength or durability. We are proud to offer a fabric that paves the way towards a healthier farming and ranching future."

The Renegade Plastics' fabric that is used in Herculite's line of eco-friendly barn curtains is a medium-duty polypropylene-based coated fabric that is free from phthalates, dioxins, PFAS, and heavy metals like lead. This evolutionary material offers maximum UV stability, and based on evidence from lab tests and anecdotes from field pilots, lets in less thermal infrared radiation than polyethylene-based products while also proving to be a better insulator.

These materials are recyclable with Renegade's assistance, making them a key purchase for operations looking to enhance their circularity and keep microplastics out of their soil and livestock. Herculite barn curtains made with Renegade Plastics' fabrics are better for animal welfare and for reducing plastic waste from the agricultural industry.

"Herculite is excited to add another sustainable solution to our line of products," said Herculite's Vice President of Direct Sales, Chad Twombly. "Herculite has been serving the livestock market with long-lasting, high-performing curtains for over 60 years. We have been looking for a sustainable solution to the polyethylene curtain option for years. With the Renegade material we can help reduce microplastic contamination, extend the life of the curtain, and provide a recyclable solution to the market."

Renegade Plastics®

Renegade Plastics is providing a recyclable fabric solution that is free from lead, phthalates, dioxins, PFAS, VOCs and heavy metals for numerous industries from billboards to sports equipment. Renegade has exclusive rights to a polypropylene-based coated fabrics that can improve the environment from farms to school bus seats to fabric structures. By replacing these materials now, Renegade is establishing the foundation for a circular plastic fabric economy.

Herculite® Products Inc.

Herculite®, Inc. has been an innovative fabric company specializing in high performance laminated and coated fabrics for more than 65 years. As one of the founders of the synthetic fabrics industry, Herculite® pioneered the use of laminated fabrics in many different industries. Today, Herculite Products Inc. provides a vast array of brands, products, marketing, design, manufacturing, consulting, and technical expertise for the benefit of our customers.

