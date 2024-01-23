Meet the New Leading Ladies of ANA•LITK

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing marketing and branding firm ANA•LITK is seeing changes in 2024 with a new CEO, Jennifer Ferraro Randolph. For the first time in history, the marketing and branding firm is completely led by young women, with Sugako Kawai-Cozart, Art Director, and Meredith Foster, Marketing Director, taking spots on Jennifer's leadership team.

Jennifer Ferraro Randolph Becomes CEO

Jennifer Ferraro Randolph has been with the company since 2006 after graduating from the University of Maryland. She started as a project coordinator but quickly ascended the ranks, entering the C-Suite in 2013 and becoming the CEO in December 2023. Her quick ascension and entry into the C-Suite stemmed partly from her tech-savvy nature but primarily from her ability to learn new skill sets to pivot and adapt quickly.

"Innovation doesn't need a corner office; it needs a great team. I wouldn't be here without our team, especially Sugako and Meredith. It is because of them that I know that we can walk into the next chapter for ANA•LITK successfully," said Jennifer Ferraro Randolph, CEO.

Sugako Kawai-Cozart & Meredith Foster Join the Leadership Team

Joining Jennifer at the helm leading the company forward is her leadership team—Sugako Kawai-Cozart, Art Director, and Meredith Foster, Marketing Director. The duo has been working with Jenn behind the scenes as a driving force in building the marketing and branding firm, successfully pioneering their respective departments into new territory.

The Future for ANA•LITK

All three women assumed their new roles in December 2023, wasting no time diving headfirst into their leadership meetings and planning for the future of the company. Top of mind in that mind was how the company could better serve its clients.

"One thing we're currently focusing on is how to say 'yes' to our client more often, which is why we've decided to move to a fractional model. The problem with the traditional hourly billing model is that it prevents our team from implementing holistic strategies that create results for the sake of staying under budget. We think that the fractional model will be a game-changer for both our clients and our team." said Jennifer.

The firm plans on offering a variety of fractional services so that they can serve organizations that only need direction up to those who need a content and design team.

"The fractional will not allow us to say 'yes' more often, but it allows small organizations to get access to personalized enterprise-level marketing, helping them compete and achieve their goals," says Jennifer.

The air at ANA•LITK is crackling with new electric energy and anticipation as the trio prepares to take the company into the future.

ANA•LITK

ANA•LITK is a results-driven marketing and branding firm with over 30 years of experience. We believe in data-driven creative inspiration and eureka moments that help B2B businesses achieve their goals and multiply their results.

https://www.analitk.com/

