Meet the New My Valuable Business

My Valuable Business Forms a New Family of Professional Service Businesses Brand to Support Busy Owners & CEOs

Introducing a Family Results-Driven Services that Work Together

COLUMBIA, Md., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- My Valuable Business is entering an exciting new chapter by forming a family of brands to support busy CEOs and business owners in transforming their businesses into valuable assets. The brand family will unite a portfolio of professional services under a single, strategic umbrella to create the ultimate dream team for CEOs. Those professional services include the fractional CFO and accounting services they are known for now, in addition to a growing list of services like marketing, tax planning, legal, human resources, and executive training that they plan to add.

Accounting & CFO Services Returning to ResultsCFO

In this growth, the legacy services that My Valuable Business is known for, fractional CFO and accounting services, will return to their roots under the brand name ResultsCFO.

"This is a Historic Moment in the Life of our Company,"

says Demet Anagnos, CEO and Founder of My Valuable Business. "My vision has always been to build an offensive line for CEOs. CEOs are a lot like quarterbacks, and they need an offensive line to protect them and help them move the ball down the field. The creation of this family of brands is just that. Small business owners and CEOs will have one place to get access to all the teams they need to turn their business into a valuable asset without having to manage multiple vendors or internal departments."

The Path Forward

The establishment of the My Valuable Business brand family marks a pivotal advancement for the company. This strategic maneuver not only showcases the innovative thinking the company is known for but also firmly positions My Valuable Business on a path toward sustained growth and expansion in the foreseeable future.

My Valuable Business

My Valuable Business is a family of fractional professional services strategically curated to support busy CEOs and business owners in transforming their businesses into valuable assets. Our suite of fractional services encompasses a wide range of back-office needs, including accounting, marketing, executive training, tax planning, human resources, and more.

ResultsCFO

ResultsCFO is a fractional CFO and accounting services firm that empowers business owners with financial insights and expert guidance.

