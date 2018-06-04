Meet the New Next Generation Sequencing Systems

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After market disruption last year focused sequencing instrument developers to think about smaller benchtop systems, the instrument landscape looks a little different. That's the conclusion of healthcare market researcher Kalorama Information. The firm has issued reports for over a decade on the market for DNA sequencing and related sample prep and informatics. Kalorama made the finding in their latest report on the industry: Next Generation Sequencing Market by Product Type (Instrumentation, Consumables, Services), Application (Research, Clinical), by Method (Sanger, Next-Generation) and by Geographic Region.

In the instrumentation segment of the market, the competition has been rather limited until recently, given the complex technological expertise required to develop NGS platforms, and the limitations imposed by the intellectual property landscape. The leading position in this market segment is held by Illumina, but the competition has intensified in the past few years, as a broad range of platforms have been developed, and other players, such as Oxford Nanopore, Qiagen and BGI, are also making in-roads with their products and adding another layer of competitiveness to this market.

Oxford Nanopore disrupted the competition by offering its products through various commercial models that do not involve the large capital expenditures typically required for acquiring NGS technologies. In May 2017 , the company introduced its intermediate-scale GridION benchtop device which it offers commercially in various pricing models, through which users can purchase only consumables or both the instrument and consumables, for a defined period of time.

In January 2018, Illumina launched to market the iSeq 100 NGS instrument, which is a lower-priced, small, cartridge-based one-channel semiconductor sequencer that is also portable and can be easily integrated in hospital settings. The platform appears to be best-suited for smaller scale applications that require faster turnaround times, such as targeted gene expression, germline and somatic tumor profiling, microbial analysis, infectious disease surveillance, and food-borne pathogens testing.

At the same time, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched its Ion GeneStudio S5 Series, also designed for affordability as well as speed and scalability all the while utilizing the instrumentation structure of its Ion S5 Series. Users can select from five different sequencing chips to sequence a throughput range from 2M to 130M reads per run. The company claims the system enables the production of high-quality sequencing data in a few hours.

BGI also intensified the competition by introducing its sequencing platforms, the BGISEQ 500 and BGISEQ 50 in October 2015 and November 2016, respectively, as well as the subsequent upgrades MGISEQ-2000 and MGISEQ-200 in October 2017. However, these sequencers are only sold in the Chinese market at this time.

