Meet the New Vacation Powerhouse: Whimstay

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whimstay is calling all spontaneous adventurers and explorers to "seize the stay!" A secret no more, Whimstay offers the best deals out there for last-minute vacation rentals, up to 60% off through exclusive partnerships.

Whimstay, Seize the Stay!

"Whimstay has one simple goal – provide travelers with last-minute deals on vacation rental properties that otherwise go unbooked," shares Whimstay Chief Executive Officer Ben Jamshahi. "These are deals that travelers will not find on any other site or app. Our sweet spot is 21 days. If a property has not been rented or has a cancellation, it can be listed on our site, and Whimstay will get it in front of savvy and spontaneous travelers."

Whimstay, both online and app-based, has agreements with property management companies, offering professionally managed properties at significant discounts for last-minute stays. From beachside gems, cozy mountain cabins to desert retreats, Whimstay currently offers homes, condos, and more in 47 states, Canada, and Mexico and is adding new properties every day.

"Do you ever wonder what happened to that house you were looking at on AirBnB or VRBO but never booked? Do you check Hotels Tonight when you're in the mood for a quick weekend getaway, just to see the deals? If this is you, add Whimstay to the top of your list. We are sure it will quickly become the first site you'll check when making vacation plans," shares Jamshahi. "Last-minute travel doesn't mean high prices anymore – in fact, the opposite. Whimstay secures travelers the best possible deals for vacation rentals three weeks out."

"As a vacation rental property owner myself, I was frustrated when my properties went un-rented. After a lot of research within the travel and tech industry, I realized there was not an effective solution for last-minute property rental deals. I seized the opportunity and started Whimstay," shares Jamshahi. "We closed the gap and created a win-win for owners and travelers."

To make planning and payment easier, Whimstay offers a split payment option at checkout and a TripChat feature, all within the booking platform allowing users to share properties, discuss details, and collaborate on decisions when traveling as a group.

Whimstay is calling on travelers to share their photos and Whimstay rentals through tagging #whimstay and #seizethestay.

About Whimstay

Whimstay is the first-to-market aggregator of unsold vacation rental properties and provides last-minute deals in the fast-growing vacation rental market. Recognized as a Shortyz finalist for Best Online Travel Agency (OTA) in 2021 and Rentals United's Who's Who of new OTA for 2020 and 2021. Whimstay is the exclusive last-minute distribution partner to Vacasa and Turnkey, two of the largest property management companies in North America. Whimstay's properties are available on whimstay.com and the Whimstay app.

