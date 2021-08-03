Meet the New York Entrepreneur and Physical Therapist Who Helped Team Israel Reach Their Physical Peak at the Olympics

"The relationships that I established with the team, that's where a lot of this teamwork and synergy really came from," Rootenberg recalls of this journey that started 15 years ago. "There's a lot of personal connections here."

As Israel's baseball team has surprised the world—by qualifying for the Olympics and by winning the country's first ever Olympic game—one of its secrets is this ex-professional baseball player, business owner, physical therapist, and overall team comrade born in Brooklyn, NY.

"Dan has become like a brother," said Team Manager, Eric Holtz. "He cares about everything he does for us. You're not just going in for a session and leaving; he asks, 'How are you feeling?' and he follows up to take care of the team."

This around-the-clock accessibility has become a difference-maker for the team, and a service that only friends with their history could expect from a healthcare professional and business owner.

Rootenberg's credentials are unparalleled. He is not just Team Israel's physical therapist, but he is also the CEO & Co-founder of SPEAR Physical Therapy, the only physical therapy practice to be awarded The Nation's Top Practice twice. He has also played professional baseball on three continents.

Rootenberg also has a long history with the team. He has been providing physical therapy and training services since he helped them qualify for the World Baseball Classic in 2012, he assisted at the 2017 World Baseball Classic in South Korea, and even played in Israel's professional baseball league in 2007.

