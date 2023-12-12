Meet the Only Elderberry Gummy Made from Fresh Elderberry Juice

Elderosa Elderberry Ranch

12 Dec, 2023

"A teaspoon of elderberry juice, delivered in delicious gummy form"

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elderosa Elderberry Ranch is proud to announce the launch of our first batch of All Natural Elderberry Gourmet Gummies. Just in time to provide real immune support throughout the winter, these gourmet elderberry gummies are made from fresh, sustainable, wild picked California elderberries. The most concentrated form of elderberries; these fresh elderberries are then cold pressed to deliver pure juice. These gummies pack an incredible 3000 mg of wild elderberry juice syrup into each serving. This fresh juice delivers an authentic, depth of flavor not found in others who use ground up dried berry powder. At Elderosa Elderberry, we believe the benefits of fresh juice are legendary.

Giant Wild Elderberry cluster picked from wild trees at Elderosa Elderberry Ranch located in the Cajon Pass California
Elderosa Elderberry Gourmet Gummies made from wild picked Elderberries at Elderosa Elderberry Ranch in the Cajon Pass.
Our elderberries are sustainably wild picked from native trees. We pick our berries at the peak of summer sweetness. The raw elderberries are squeezed into juice and combined with elderflower honey, and fresh lemon juice to create a concentrated syrup. The gummies are handmade in small batches with these three simple ingredients to ensure the purest form of elderberry. It's a teaspoon of pure elderberry juice…delivered in a delicious gummy. An easy and convenient way to get your daily dose of elderberry immune support.

Elderberry syrup is a popular immune supplement for adults and children. Numerous studies about the health benefits of dark berry juice, anthocyanins, antioxidants, and mirco-nutrients show excellent immune properties. Fresh pressed elderberry juice is a super natural source and wild picked berries provide a highly concentrated source of this rare fruit juice.

Elderosa Ranch is family owned and operated on historic Route 66 and the San Andreas fault in Sunny Southern California. Elderosa Ranch is an elderberry tree preserve where wild elderberries have grown in the Cajon Pass atop the notorious fault line for centuries. We hand-pick our wild elderberries, going to each tree to pick the ripest berries.

Elderosa Elderberry Ranch is committed to making quality natural products from the natural surrounding. The ranch intends to maintain its commitment to environmentally friendly business practices and resource conservation and the California conservation movement. For more information, please visit ElderosaElderberry.com

