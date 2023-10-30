Meet the Peraton Hiring Team in A City Near You

Peraton

30 Oct, 2023

  • The company is hiring for a variety of positions and disciplines – from cyber, engineering, development, and intelligence to finance, legal, and logistics nationwide
  • Cleared professionals are strongly encouraged to attend
  • Light food and beverages provided

RESTON, Va., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton is hosting 10 hiring events, on Thursday, Nov. 2, across the country. All job seekers are welcome to come learn about Peraton's career opportunities, missions, programs, company benefits, and more.

Interested candidates can apply online or REGISTER HERE to meet recruiters in the following cities:

  1. Annapolis Junction, Md., beginning at 4 p.m.
  2. Chantilly, Va., beginning at 9 a.m.
  3. Fort Gordon, Ga., beginning at 11 a.m.
  4. Huntsville, Al., beginning at 10 a.m.
  5. Omaha, Ne., beginning at 9 a.m.
  6. Reston, Va., beginning at 9 a.m.
  7. San Antonio, Tx., beginning at 4 p.m.
  8. San Diego, Ca., beginning at 12 p.m.
  9. St. Louis, Mo. beginning at 10 a.m.
  10. Tampa, Fl., beginning at 12 p.m.

From supporting the successful landing of spacecraft and protecting electronic health records to thwarting cyberattacks, Peraton provides unwavering and innovative solutions to achieve sustainable success amidst an ever-changing national security landscape.

The company is hiring for a variety of skillsets and disciplines – from cyber, engineering/development, and intelligence to finance, legal, and logistics. Cleared professionals are strongly encouraged to attend.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes. Light food and beverages will be provided. The dress code is casual.

Key skills areas: administration business line operations, cloud and infrastructure services, cyber security data analytics/intelligence, database administration/development/programming, engineering, logistics, management/operations, project/program management, security software engineering/development/architecture, systems engineering/development/architecture/integration, technical support/help desk, testing/quality assurance, training, web developer

About Peraton
Peraton is a national security company that drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted, highly differentiated solutions and technologies that protect our nation and allies from threats across the digital and physical domains. Peraton supports every branch of the US Armed Forces, and we serve as a valued partner to essential government agencies who sustain our way of life. Every day, our employees do the can't be done by solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit peraton.com to learn how we're safeguarding your peace of mind.

