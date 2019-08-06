Meet the Punniest Female Founder on Instagram

BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Angelica Hanley is a self-professed entrePUNeur and lover of all things punny, so when she found herself making up puns to describe the things she saw throughout the day, she decided to turn her love of puns into a shareable art form. Thus, ACouplePuns was born and is now a rapidly growing online and wholesale greeting card shop connecting people through punny sentiments.

Angelica Hanley, Founder of ACouplePuns Via Instagram @ACouplePuns

A card for every imaginable occasion, ACouplePuns delivers sweet messages accompanied by disarmingly darling drawings on superb card stock that is scored, folded and packaged by hand! Her designs are inspired by travel, pop culture, and current trending topics.

She's a military spouse who used a lifestyle of frequent moves to inspire her to create a business she could take with her wherever she and her husband end up. Seeking a means to connect with people after a cross country move a couple years ago, Angelica launched ACouplePuns on Etsy with ten greeting card designs. After just two years she has over 100 cards she sells and has landed her punny cards on store shelves all over the country. She has created custom punny cards for popular brands such as Kendra Scott and collaborated with many female-founded brands to create custom cards and coordinate giveaways on Instagram.

Angelica hopes to share laughter through her cards and is building a community of fellow pun lovers she refers to on Instagram as "Punny People". She encourages you to share the puns you see with her at ACouplePuns to help inspire her latest punny creations!

To peep the entire line of papery pleasantries, visit http://www.acouplepuns.com/

Don't be shy! Join in and share the pun on IG https://www.instagram.com/acouplepuns/

