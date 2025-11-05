Meet the "Strava for Good": LiveImpact.io Soft Launches with Free Lifetime Access

Track your actions, see your impact grow in real time, and help shape the next generation of people-powered civic tech.

HOLLAND, Mich., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveImpact.io, a new civic-tech platform that helps people track and amplify the real-world actions they take for the causes they care about, is now open to the public in a soft launch phase.

For the next 30 days, anyone can join free for life as a Founding Member. After that, access to the platform will cost a one-time $10 lifetime membership, no subscriptions, no ads, and no investors.

LiveImpact.io is redefining civic engagement-turning individual commitments into collective impact. 100% ad-free, algorithm-free, and people-powered. When systems freeze, you reboot. When change stalls, you Ctrl + Alt IMPACT™. Join LiveImpact.io and see your actions add up to something bigger.

The soft launch marks a critical moment in the platform's journey from concept to community. Users can now sign up, explore causes, commit to actions, and share what they do, all while helping shape the next phase of LiveImpact.io.

"This is our chance to build something together, from the ground up," said Rick Zwetsch, Founder of LiveImpact.io. "We're inviting people not just to join, but to kick the tires. Tell us what works, what doesn't, what you'd like to see next. Every comment helps us make this platform stronger, smarter, and more useful for everyone."

Unlike social media, LiveImpact.io isn't designed to reward engagement or outrage. Instead, it tracks real-world impact - actions like donating, volunteering, voting, reducing waste, supporting local businesses, or advocating for social causes. Every action logged contributes to a growing dashboard of collective impact that visualizes how individual commitments add up to meaningful change.

"Think of it as Strava for Good," said Zwetsch. "You pick a cause, commit to an action, and see your contribution join thousands of others in real time. It's simple, honest, and built entirely around human participation, not algorithms."

The platform is independent, ad-free, and people-powered. There are no corporate sponsors or investors shaping its direction. Instead, LiveImpact.io is built to serve a growing community of users who want to see proof that their efforts matter.

How to Join

Visit app.LiveImpact.io to become a Founding Member and receive free lifetime access during the soft launch period (through December 4, 2025). Members are encouraged to:

Explore causes and actions





Log and track what they do





Nominate local nonprofits, personal causes and supporting actions





Share feedback directly through the platform

LiveImpact.io will continue adding new features, causes, and functionality over the coming months based on early user input.

"This first group of members will shape the DNA of LiveImpact.io," said Zwetsch. "We're starting small, but with a clear purpose, to prove that when you make everyday action visible, people will take more of it."

About LiveImpact.io

LiveImpact.io is a people-powered civic-tech platform that transforms individual actions into visible, measurable, collective impact. Built for participation, not performance, the platform helps users pledge and track what they do for the causes they care about, then visualize the results together. No ads. No algorithms. No corporate influence. Just real people making real change.

Media Contact:

Rick Zwetsch

[email protected]

303.246.3733

www.LiveImpact.io

SOURCE Live Impact, LLC