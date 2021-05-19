Meet the "Team of 20" PGA Club Professionals Competing in the 2021 PGA Championship
May 19, 2021, 16:30 ET
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PGA of America congratulates the "Team of 20" PGA Club Professionals who will compete this week among the strongest field in golf in the 2021 PGA Championship at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. The 2021 PGA Championship will be televised on CBS Sports and ESPN from May 20-23, as the world's best players compete for the title of PGA Champion and the coveted Wanamaker Trophy. The players earned a berth last month at the PGA Professional Championship in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Let's meet the PGA Team of 20:
|
PLAYER
|
HOMETOWN
|
CLUB/FACILITY
|
PGA SECTION
|
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP EXPERIENCE
|
Danny Balin, PGA
|
Lake Success, N.Y.
|
Fresh Meadow C.C.
|
Metropolitan
|
2010-13, 2018-20
|
Peter Ballo, PGA
|
Stamford, Conn.
|
Silvermine Golf Club Inc.
|
Metropolitan
|
Debut
|
Alex Beach, PGA
|
Rye, N.Y.
|
Westchester C.C.
|
Metropolitan
|
2017, 2019-20
|
Frank Bensel Jr., PGA
|
Purchase, N.Y.
|
Century C.C.
|
Metropolitan
|
2004, 2012
|
Tyler Collet, PGA
|
Vero Beach, Fla.
|
John's Island Club
|
South Florida
|
Debut
|
Ben Cook, PGA
|
Caledonia, Mich.
|
Yankee Springs Golf Course
|
Michigan
|
2019-20
|
Mark Geddes, PGA
|
Coronado, Calif.
|
Coronado Golf Course
|
Southern California
|
Debut
|
Larkin Gross, PGA
|
Center Cross, Va.
|
Springfield Golf & C.C.
|
Middle Atlantic
|
Debut
|
Derek Holmes, PGA
|
Cottage Grove, Minn.
|
PXG Minneapolis
|
Minnesota
|
Debut
|
Greg Koch, PGA
|
Orlando, Fla.
|
The Ritz-Carlton
Grande Lakes
|
North Florida
|
Debut
|
Rob Labritz, PGA
|
Pound Ridge, N.Y.
|
GlenArbor Golf Club
|
Metropolitan
|
2002-03, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019-20
|
Brad Marek, PGA
|
Berkeley, Calif.
|
Corica Park
|
Northern California
|
Debut
|
Tim Pearce, PGA
|
Birmingham, Mich.
|
Birmingham C.C.
|
Michigan
|
Debut
|
Ben Polland, PGA
|
Manhasset, N.Y.
|
Shooting Star Golf Club
|
Rocky Mountain
|
2015-16
|
Patrick Rada, PGA
|
Jupiter, Fla.
|
McArthur Golf Club
|
South Florida
|
Debut
|
Sonny Skinner, PGA
|
Sylvester, Ga.
|
PGA Life Member
|
Georgia
|
2008, 2010, 2013
|
Stuart Smith, PGA
|
Reno, Nev.
|
Somersett Golf & C.C.
|
Northern California
|
2011, 2013
|
Joe Summerhays, PGA
|
Syracuse, Utah
|
Eagle Lake Golf Course
|
Utah
|
2016
|
Omar Uresti, PGA
|
Austin, Texas
|
PGA Life Member
|
Southern Texas
|
2015-18
|
Brett Walker, PGA
|
Jupiter, Fla.
|
Sunnybrook Golf Club
|
Philadelphia
|
Debut
The PGA Championship is the only all-professional major in men's golf. It began in 1916, just months after the birth of the PGA of America, and annually features the strongest field in golf, based on the Official World Golf Ranking.
For more information about the PGA Championship and the PGA Team of 20, visit PGAChampionship.com, follow @PGAChampionship on Twitter, and find us on Facebook.
SOURCE PGA of America
Share this article