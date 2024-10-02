Meet The Vegans Launches Exclusive Plant-Based Cheese Course with Renowned Culinary Activist and Chef Miyoko Schinner

California's Vegan Cheese Pioneer Collaborates with Chef-Led Plant-Based Learning Platform; Course Now Live

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet The Vegans, a premier online learning platform for plant-based cooking, is thrilled to announce the launch of an exclusive plant-based cheese course with the legendary Miyoko Schinner. Known as the "Queen of Vegan Cheese," Miyoko shares her groundbreaking recipes and innovative techniques ahead of the release of her upcoming cookbook, set to debut in 2025.

Participants in this exclusive course will have the unique opportunity to learn and master a variety of innovative plant-based recipes, including:

Miyoko Schinner, Meet The Vegans

Sunny Cream Cheese

French-Style Soft Truffle Cheese

Angel's Sharp Potato Cheddar

Watermelon Mozzarella

Baking and Culinary Butters

No-Waste Pulp Crackers

"Collaborating with Meet The Vegans allows me to share my passion for artisanal vegan cheese with a global audience," says Miyoko Schinner. "I'm excited to unveil some of the recipes from my upcoming cookbook and inspire both new and seasoned chefs to explore the possibilities of plant-based cuisine."

"This course marks a milestone not only for our platform but for plant-based cuisine as a whole," says Laura Belyea, Co-Founder of Meet the Vegans. "Miyoko is truly the queen of vegan cheese, and sharing her latest groundbreaking innovations ahead of her cookbook launch means our community gets an exclusive glimpse into her unmatched expertise."

About Meet the Vegans

Launched in January 2024, Meet the Vegans has quickly become a leading online destination for vegan cooking enthusiasts. The platform features dozens of innovative recipes and courses led by renowned vegan chefs from around the world, covering diverse topics—from sushi and tofu to school lunches and game-day snacks.

Some of the talented chefs featured on Meet the Vegans include Chad Sarno, formerly of Wicked Kitchen and Good Catch.

In addition to chef-led courses, Meet the Vegans offers an innovative AI Chef tool that helps users decide what to cook based on the ingredients they have on hand. This feature aims to reduce food waste while providing plant-based alternatives to traditional meat dishes.

"Our mission is to make vegan cooking accessible and exciting for everyone," says Laura Belyea, Founder of Meet the Vegans. "Having Miyoko on board is a significant milestone for us, and we're eager for our community to dive into this exceptional course."

Course Availability

The plant-based cheese course with Miyoko Schinner is now live for enrollment here.

To learn more, visit www.meetthevegans.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520564/Meet_The_Vegans_Miyoko.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520568/Meet_The_Vegans_Logo.jpg

