Meet the VisionTek VT7000 Triple Display 4K Docking station with 100W Power Delivery

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VisionTek Products LLC, (VisionTek®), a leading manufacturer of award-winning, high-performance upgrades and accessories for PCs and Macs, announced availability of the VT7000 triple display 4K USB-C docking station with 100W Power Delivery. The VT7000 has the power and capability to transform laptops into a tech-friendly home office workstation for the modern day working professional.

Plug & Play Triple Monitor Expansion in Full Ultra Sharp 4K Resolutions

The VisionTek VT7000 Universal docking station powered by DisplayLink® technology supports resolutions up to triple 4K HDMI, 4K DisplayPort, 4K HDMI + 4K DisplayPort output in both extended and mirrored modes. In addition to being compatible with both USB Type-C and USB 3.0 laptop computers, this docking station also supports microphone input and audio output, additional USB 3.0 ports with transfer speeds up to 5Gbps and backward compatible with USB 2.0, USB 1.1 and USB Type-C ports. The VT7000 also has a built in 10/100/1000BASE-T Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 Port. DisplayLink® graphics technology works across computing platforms and connector types, providing a solution to connect up to 3 displays and docking functionality to any platform.

"Current generations of laptops have become more powerful and compact. The addition of a docking station with power delivery and triple 4K monitor support is the ideal productivity upgrade for all work professionals," said Michael Innes, President of VisionTek. "The VT7000 supports real world office demands with full power delivery. This new generation of docking station has become an important component for every remote workspace environment."

Expand your Connectivity and Optimize your Productivity

Featuring DisplayLink® technology, USB 3.0, USB-C, Thunderbolt™ 3 and Thunderbolt™ 4 compatibility, this full-featured USB dock enables a laptop to perform like a desktop. This single cable docking station is ideal for creative professionals such as video producers, graphic and web designers, engineers, architects, students, and professionals who require multiple high-resolution monitors. The ability to scale your desktop across multiple displays also makes this dock perfect for government, finance, medical imagery, marketing and sales environments or other complex work.

Key Product Features

Universal Compatibility for USB 3.0, USB-C and Thunderbolt™ 3 and Thunderbolt™ 4

Supports up to 3 external 4K displays

displays 3x USB 3.0 Ports (2x 5Gbps, 1x 10Gbps)

2x USB-C Ports (1x 5Gbps, 1x 10Gbps)

2x DisplayPort Ports

3x HDMI Ports

1x 3.5mm Audio 2.0 Combo Port

RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet Port

Power Delivery up to 100W (Included USB-C cable supports 100W Power Delivery, USB-A does not support Power Delivery)

VisionTek's VT7000 Docking Station with Power Delivery is available now at dell.com, Lenovo.com, and cdw.com. For more information visit our product page here.

VisionTek a Trusted Name Brand in Computing for over 30 Years

VisionTek has been a leading PC component brand based in the USA for over 30 years. VisionTek's brand personifies our "Built to Last" product slogan. VisionTek offers state-of-the-art PC graphics cards, docking stations, video cables, memory, and solid-state drives, cables, video adapters, power supplies, keyboards, mobile accessories, portable audio and more.

VisionTek is a registered trademark of VisionTek Products, LLC. Apple, Mac, and OS X, are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the US and other countries. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and other countries. DisplayLink is a registered trademark Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries.

